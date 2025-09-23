Atlanta Dream Executive Dan Padover Wins Big WNBA Award
Even after a devastating loss to the Indiana Fever in the first round of the WNBA playoffs, the Atlanta Dream should hold their heads high.
The team doubled its win total from the previous year, finishing with a franchise-record 30 wins and earning the third seed in the WNBA.
The front office for the Dream took the season very seriously, and it started before the season, adding to a roster that included stars like Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard, who were both named to the WNBA All-Star Team.
Dan Padover Wins Award
The Dream would not have won the number of games they did without roster construction and thought process, from the top to the bottom.
Dan Padover, the general manager of the Atlanta Dream, was named the 2025 WNBA Basketball Executive of the Year, the WNBA announced.
“Padover is the first person in league history to be named WNBA Basketball Executive of the Year three-times, he earned the honor in both 2020 and 2021,” the WNBA's social media account said.
Although the Las Vegas Aces lost in the WNBA Finals in 2020 and lost in the semifinals in 2021, Padover had a great run as their General Manager before leaving to help the Dream.
Is Padover Deserving?
Some reacted to the post by the WNBA and said that the Golden State Valkyries should have been honored with the award instead of the Dream, but there are multiple reasons why Padover is deserving.
Padover hired head coach Karl Smesko, who was highly decorated in women's college basketball, and improved the team's offensive and defensive game plans. Smesko was a crucial part in helping the Dream improve from 12th to second in offensive and defensive ratings.
The front office also focused on surrounding Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard with quality depth. They signed Brittney Griner and Brionna Jones to fortify the frontcourt and completely overhauled the roster.
Padover also drafted Howard and Naz Hillmon in 2022, with Hillmon winning the 2025 WNBA Sixth Player of the Year.
Even though the Dream had a disappointing end to their season much earlier than expected, the front office and coaching staff have made a remarkable turnaround for the Dream in just one season.
In addition to having a strong head coach and two players of All-Star caliber, Atlanta also has a hidden gem in Naz Hillmon, and it is a place where players will want to join.
