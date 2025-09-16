Injury Report: Indiana Fever vs Atlanta Dream Game 2
The Atlanta Dream put together their best regular season in franchise history in 2025, finishing with a 30-14 record to secure the third seed heading into the playoffs.
For their first-round playoff matchup, the Dream got matched up against the Indiana Fever, and on Sunday, they picked up their first playoff win since 2018. In Sunday's Game 1 win, Dream stars Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard dropped 20 points apiece, while Brionna Jones and Naz Hillmon played huge roles as well.
The Dream continue to have one of the best cores in the WNBA, and with first-year head coach Karl Smesko leading the charge from the sideline, they have the opportunity to secure their first playoff series win in seven years.
Dream vs Fever Game 2
The Dream are traveling to Indianapolis on Tuesday night to face off against a dangerous Fever team, led by Kelsey Mitchell. In Sunday's matchup, Mitchell dropped a game-high 27 points. As a team, the Fever struggled offensively, shooting just 2-15 from beyond the arc, but their injuries certainly do not help that cause.
The Fever have listed six players on their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Dream, headlined by Caitlin Clark, who is sidelined with a groin injury for the rest of the season.
Four other Fever players have suffered season-ending injuries: Chloe Bibby (left knee), Sydney Colson (left knee), Sophie Cunningham (right knee), and Aari McDonald (right foot). Damiris Dantas has also been ruled out, as she is still in concussion protocol.
The Dream undoubtedly have some advantages over the Fever for this first-round playoff series, but their health advantage may be the most significant.
The Dream have listed zero players on their injury report for Tuesday's game.
Atlanta has the opportunity to close out the series in Indiana on Tuesday, securing their spot in the second round against the winner of the Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm series. Of course, before the Dream can think about a potential matchup against the red-hot Aces, they need to take care of business in a feisty Gainbridge Fieldhouse environment.
The Dream and Fever are set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET in Indianapolis on Tuesday on ESPN.
Related Articles
Indiana Fever Stars Open Up About Atlanta Dream After Game 1
Atlanta Dream Coach Explains Brittney Griner's Impact vs Indiana Fever
How Atlanta Dream Took Advantage of Fever Amid Caitlin Clark Injury in Game 1
Atlanta Dream Star Reveals Key to Success vs Indiana Fever After Game 1