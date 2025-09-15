Atlanta Dream Coach Explains Brittney Griner's Impact vs Indiana Fever
Brittney Griner's impact on the Dream in 2025 has been one of the main reasons for such a large turnaround for Atlanta.
Before the season, the front office went out and added Brionna Jones, head coach Karl Smesko, and Griner to fortify their frontcourt and add valuable depth to a roster that was lacking solid help around Allisha Gray and Rhyne Howard.
Griner's role shifted to the bench as the season progressed, but her impact was still felt as she helped balance the team and provide a powerful post presence to the second unit.
Karl Smesko Discusses Griner's Role in the Playoffs
Even after the Dream had a franchise-best 30 wins in the regular season, the playoffs are a different animal, and for certain players, roles can change quickly.
First-year head coach Karl Smesko discussed the plans for Brittney Griner and how vital she has been to the Dream in her first season.
“She’s been really good at getting deep post catches and finishing,” Smesko said. “She has a variety of moves and her footwork in the post is exceptional. Obviously, she’s going to garner a lot of attention. BG’s been really good at beating doubles.”
In Game 1 of their first-round series against the Indiana Fever, Griner played only eight minutes and scored two points, but there may be a bigger role for her as the series progresses.
What Griner Can Bring to the Series
While Griner's scoring and rebounding numbers were career lows at 9.8 points and 5.2 rebounds per game, she was still a major contributor on the defensive end with 1.2 blocks per game.
As her role moved into the second unit, her impact went beyond her individual statistics, however. She provides valuable veteran leadership and a championship mindset to a Dream team that needed help in that department coming into 2025.
Griner's presence could neutralize the Fever's offense, led by Kelsey Mitchell, without Caitlin Clark as the series moves on, deterring drives and forcing the Fever's guards to alter their shots when matched up on the perimeter.
With Aliyah Boston as one of Griner's main matchups, Griner's size and strength could be used to an advantage against a quick and young Fever offense. Whether it is drawing double-teams in the post and kicking out to open shooters or using Griner to dominate the glass further, there is a role for her.
With the Dream being the best in the WNBA in defensive and total rebounds, the Fever could have their hands full against Griner and Atlanta moving forward in the series.
