3 Kelsey Mitchell Alternatives the Indiana Fever Should Target in Free Agency

Kelsey Mitchell's future remains uncertain, and while the Indiana Fever could readjust their tactical blueprint if she enters free agency, her departure would leave a gaping hole in their offense. Losing such a valuable asset would limit the front office's trade options; scouring the market for out-of-contract players would be more realistic, and plenty of stars are currently up for grabs.

Kelsey Plum

Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Mercury guard Kelsey Plum (0) shoots a free throw against the Washington Mystics in the second half at Mortgage Matchup Center on August 25, 2026. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After enjoying championship success with the Las Vegas Aces, Kelsey Plum's departure from the organisation sparked the most frustrating period of her career. The LA Sparks' vision was ambitious when recruiting the 32-year-old, but the franchise's dream never became reality. However, Plum proved that when she was fully healthy, she could make a game-defining contribution.

During her injury-riddled 2025 campaign, in which she made 12 appearances, Plum averaged 23 points and 6.4 assists per game, shooting 52.7 percent from the floor. Playmaking isn't Plum's trademark skill, but if needed, she can dictate an offense. As the Fever's primary creator, Caitlin Clark would take on much of Plum's creative responsibilities, allowing her to focus on her shotmaking.

If Indiana is looking for a direct replacement for Mitchell, acquiring Plum makes a lot of sense.

Jackie Young

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) reacts to a play against the Seattle Storm in the second quarter at Michelob Ultra Arena on September 20, 2026. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another serial winner who could finally help the Fever reach the promised land. Jackie Young has been pivotal to the Aces' WNBA dominance in recent years. A three-time champion, she brings the experience, versatility, and two-way ability needed to take Indiana to the next level.

Young is ageing like a fine wine, and despite Las Vegas failing to retain the title last season, the 29-year-old recorded a career-high in scoring. Young averaged 18.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.8 assists per game. Most importantly to the Fever, she drained 38.3 percent of her shots from deep.

The Notre Dame alum registered just 0.9 steals per game in 2026, yet Young is still one of the league's elite perimeter defenders. Her attention to detail and dedication to protecting her basket have relieved some of the immense responsibility on A'ja Wilson's shoulders -- something Clark would greatly benefit from.

DiJonai Carrington

San Francisco, California, USA; Chicago Sky guard DiJonai Carrington (7) reacts during a stoppage of play against the Golden State Valkyries during the fourth quarter at Chase Center on August 12, 2026. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chicago Sky has made many controversial decisions over the last few years, but signing DiJonai Carrington is not one of them. Even though she struggled with injuries during the 2026 season, Carrington still showcased her aggression, versatility, and defensive prowess. She may not be a bona fide superstar, but she does bring value to a roster on the floor.

Carrington featured in just 11 games last year, recording 8.8 points and 3.1 rebounds, while averaging 16.2 minutes per game. The 28-year-old's season numbers shouldn't define the positive impact she made when on the court, as 5 of the Sky's 16 wins came when Carrington was in the lineup.

Indiana needs to improve defensively, and Carrington's WNBA All-Defensive Team pedigree makes her an ideal addition to the roster. The Fever have tried to dominate offensively and failed. Laying stable foundations for Clark to thrive would inch them closer to a championship.

Of course, given Carrington's contentious history with the Fever, this may not be the direction anyone involved elects to go. But Carrington's cheaper contract would also allow the front office to strengthen other areas of the squad.