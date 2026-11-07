Indiana Fever's Defensive Woes Should Cement Kelsey Mitchell's Future

The Indiana Fever have one goal in 2027: win a championship. While the team was sublime offensively last year, defensive lapses contributed to a first-round postseason exit. The Golden State Valkyries proved that defense wins championships, and the Fever are far from resilient. The team's inability to protect its own basket should have the Fever contemplating Kelsey Mitchell's contract extension.

Kelsey Mitchell is an elite scorer, but Caitlin Clark needs to be partnered with a guard who prioritizes disrupting the opposition's play calls and shutting down passing lanes. Clark is Indiana's offensive talisman; the front office has an obligation to lay stable foundations for the star to thrive.

Mitchell was at the peak of her powers last season, averaging a career-high 24.7 points while shooting 50.9 percent from the floor and an outrageous 45 percent from deep. Without the 30-year-old on the floor, the Fever wouldn't have been so devastating offensively.

The Fever must distance themselves from the scoring numbers and make an era-defining decision. Frankly, re-signing Mitchell to a new bumper contract would prevent the franchise from reaching their potential as the WNBA's leading force.

Mitchell's extension would limit financial flexibility

After Aliyah Boston ($1,575,000), Mitchell ($1,400,000) was the Fever's second-highest earner in 2026. Her one-year supermax contract took up a significant chunk of the team's salary cap. Her performances made every cent worth it, but with Clark's contract extension on the horizon, extending Mitchell's contract for this sum of money would make little sense with so many defensive gaps on the roster.

For Indiana to become a championship-calibre team, it needs to acquire multiple options to protect the basket. As it stands, Boston is the only All-Defensive candidate on the roster. The Valkyries are a real-time example that a squad needs resilient depth. Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham failed to make an impact on that side of the ball last season; the Fever shouldn't settle for mediocrity again.

Stephanie White already has some alternatives at her disposal. Raven Johnson carved out an impressive college career at South Carolina by consistently executing the fundamentals correctly. Her selfless approach to the game allowed others around her to thrive while she provided a strong defensive base for Dawn Staley's well-oiled machine.

Fever can't rely on Johnson to change defensive fortunes

Johnson's inexperience will cost the Fever down the stretch next season; that's the consequence of fielding younger players. Indiana's front office must invest wisely this offseason to provide capable cover. If Mitchell's contract isn't extended, several options are available on the free-agent market to bolster the entire squad, not just the back court -- both restricted and unrestricted.

Although Awak Kuier is a restricted free agent, allowing the Dallas Wings to match any offer sheet submitted for their forward, an aggressive offer from the Fever could force the franchise to reconsider its position in contract negotiations.

When given the opportunity in Dallas, Kuier proved she could be the defensive anchor of most franchises in the league. The Finnish international recorded 1.8 blocks in just 18.6 minutes per game. Kuier recorded at least 3 blocks on 12 occasions this season, including a career-high 7 in the Dallas Wings' 91-85 victory over Indiana on August 21.

Every WNBA organization will want to land Mitchell. She is a bona fide superstar with extraordinary offensive abilities, but that's not what the Fever need to win a championship. If the franchise can bolster its defensive depth, it will be a force to be reckoned with in 2027.