The hunt for the Indiana Fever's new general manager is well underway. In recent days, Allison Feaster has emerged as a frontrunner for the high-pressure job, but the process has yet to conclude.

Regardless of who lands the role, they will inherit a position that comes with plenty of outside noise. However, Indiana's potential remains limitless. For now, potential is just a concept; the Fever have several problems to solve before their 2027 championship assault begins.

Kelsey Mitchell's contract

Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell smiles during exit interviews at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis after the 2026 WNBA season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is still no news on where Kelsey Mitchell will play basketball next year. After an incredible 2026 season, Fever fans will hope the four-time All-Star remains with the organisation. Mitchell's electric partnership with Caitlin Clark was a devastating offensive combination that heavily contributed to Indiana's success.

Over 44 regular-season games, Mitchell averaged 24.7 points and 2.8 assists per contest, while shooting an incredible 50.9 percent from the floor and 45 percent from deep. The 31-year-old's contract won't hinge on her undeniable talent; instead, it will focus more on the franchise's next direction.

Despite Mitchell's offensive brilliance, her defensive frailties remain a concern. A roster can be constructed with the intention of hiding a star player's weakness, but because Clark is struggling in the same area, the Fever must pick a lane -- and we all know which way the franchise will lean.

Address the Fever's defensive flaws

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) reacts to the action Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026, during the second half of Game 3 of the first round of the WNBA Playoffs at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. The Aces advanced to the semifinals after defeating the Fever, 94-83. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Defense wins championship, and Indiana continues to struggle on that end of floor. In 2026, the Fever overrelied on their offense to bail them out of sticky situations, which worked for the majority of the season. Nevertheless, when the postseason rolls around, the WNBA's elite will expose such a weakness and target incapable defenders.

Deciding Mitchell's future will go a long way toward addressing the team's lack of defensive resilience. With another supermax contract on the horizon, Mitchell would eat up a large chunk of Indiana's salary cap. And with Clark's contract also up for renewal soon, the Fever's financial flexibility would be limited.

Any incoming general manager must have a deep knowledge of the upcoming free agent market. Defensive stalwarts like Awak Kuier, Jackie Young, and even Napheesa Collier are currently set to be available. Options are out there, but Indiana must offer a realistic financial package that allows them to acquire more than one player who can guard multiple positions.

Quickly decide Stephanie White's fate

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White reacts during the first quarter of game three of the first round for the 2026 WNBA Playoffs against the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob Ultra Arena on October 1, 2026. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A fresh start should mean a fresh start. Keeping Stephanie White in the building after clearing out the front office is questionable. If this move was made with the intention of creating a reenergised feeling around the Fever, retaining a head coach who has had a turbulent relationship with the fan base isn't smart.

Regardless of the noise, White is a talented coach with a lot to offer a franchise, but it shouldn't be in Indiana. The 49-year-old has had two bites of the apple, and Clark's championship window won't last forever. It's hard to believe White's approach will take this team to a championship on the third try.

Defensive problems are a constant feature of this article. Of course, without the tools at a coach's disposal, their hands are tied to an extent. However, White must shoulder some of the blame for what was, quite frankly, an atrocious effort at this end of the floor. If anything, relieving the head coach of her duties would immediately boost a new GM's approval rating.