The Indiana Fever need to hire a new general manager soon. And the latest news indicates that announcement could be imminent.

The Athletic reported a list of candidates earlier this month. "Among the list of candidates being considered is Sacramento Kings vice president of basketball operations and player personnel Phil Jabour, Boston Celtics vice president of team operations and organizational growth Allison Feaster and former Dallas Mavericks assistant general manager Matt Riccardi."

The report also stated that Clare Duwelius, current Unrivaled GM and a former member of the Minnesota Lynx front office was considered for the position at one point.

Today came an update from Sam Amick, one of the two reporters on the initial piece (along with Annie Costabile), who posted that Riccardi is no longer under consideration for the job. That leaves Jabour and Feaster as two publicly identified candidates still in contention for the high-profile hire.

An update on one of the candidates here: I'm told former Nets/Mavericks exec Matt Riccardi is no longer in the mix for the Fever GM job, and is focused on an NBA front office return. https://t.co/sTtpEnhNLH — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) November 23, 2026

Between those two, Feaster appears to be the logical favorite given her experience in the women's game and recent position within the front office of the Boston Celtics.

Who Is Allison Feaster?

Apr 2, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong (center) poses with mother Allison Feaster (right) and father Danny Strong.after being selected as the WBCA Player of the Year at press conference at the 2026 NCAA Final Four women's basketball championship Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Feaster played her final WNBA season with the Fever, capping a ten-year career in the league. Before that she played at Harvard, and she also has extensive experience playing overseas. In addition, Feaster is the mother of UConn standout Sarah Strong.

Feaster joined the Celtics organization in 2019, so she has learned on the job with one of the most successful franchises in the NBA. Therefore she would be bringing a resume that boasts both WNBA knowledge and NBA experience.

Fever GM Needs to Get to Work

Whoever is hired, Feaster or otherwise, needs to get to work quickly.

The Fever have numerous important decisions to make, including the fate of head coach Stephanie White and how to handle Kelsey Mitchell's looming free agency. Sophie Cunningham is also set to hit the market, so a decision will need to be made on her as well.

The good news is that both Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston are under contract. But signing the right free agents to surround their stars, managing the salary cap, evaluating potential draft picks, and making roster adds on the margins are all moves that require a general manager to be in place and empowered to act decisively.

At this moment, Feaster appears to be the frontrunner for a job that will require her to hit the ground running.