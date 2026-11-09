8 Free Agents the Fever Could Target Ahead of the 2027 WNBA Season

After a disappointing first-round exit, the Fever are set to enter a pivotal 2027 offseason. They parted ways with president Kelly Krauskopf and GM Amber Cox, so new leadership will have to take on the task of building a contender around Caitlin Clark.

Free agency is a key avenue in WNBA team building. While re-signing Kelsey Mitchell in unrestricted free agency might be the team’s priority, there are several other free agents the Fever could negotiate with.

Laeticia Amihere (restricted free agent)

Aug 21, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Golden State Valkyries forward Laeticia Amihere (3) drives the ball towards the basket against Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso (10) during the second half at the Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Laeticia Amihere now officially has championship experience. Besides that, she would add length, athleticism, and rim protection to the Fever’s frontcourt rotation. Amihere can dunk and averaged almost one block per game, while playing just 11 minutes per match for the Valkyries this season. Moreover, the 25-year-old is a good rebounder. She grabbed ten rebounds, including two offensive boards, against Angel Reese in Game 6 of the WNBA Finals. Amihere wouldn’t make or break the Fever’s season, but she could be a fun addition to the team’s fast-paced offense and provide some much-needed back-line defense.

Awak Kuier (restricted free agent)

Sep 17, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Shyanne Sellers (0) has her shot blocked by Dallas Wings forward Awak Kuier (34) during the second half at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Awak Kuier would provide many of the same qualities as Amihere, but at a much higher level. Kuier is 6’6”, insanely athletic, and averaged almost two blocks per game for the Dallas Wings last season. She also shot 39% on two 3-point attempts per game. With her wingspan, versatility, and ability to block shots anywhere on the court, Kuier would address many of the Fever’s biggest defensive issues without being a liability on offense. The only problem is that the Wings have their own defensive struggles they’re asking Kuier to make up for and should be desperate to keep her in Dallas.

Rebekah Gardner (restricted free agent)

Sep 21, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; New York Liberty guard Rebekah Gardner (7) is guarded by Atlanta Dream guard Isobel Borlase (20) in the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rebekah Gardner wouldn’t add much scoring to the Fever’s rotation, but she is a great perimeter defender, who could spend at least a few minutes off the bench hounding opponents’ best guards or wings. The Fever don’t have anyone like that in their rotation other than Raven Johnson. Gardner offers more length and experience than the former Gamecock, and the Fever need more lockdown defenders to make up for the defensive deficiencies of their Caitlin Clark-Kelsey Mitchell duo—if Mitchell re-signs in free agency, of course. It would be a marginal addition but also a very affordable one.

Kayla Thornton (unrestricted free agent)

Oct 9, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton (5) brings the ball up the court against the Las Vegas Aces in the second half during game three of the second round for the 2026 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kayla Thornton is one of the best role players available in unrestricted free agency. She would add championship experience, defense, physicality, and rebounding to the Fever’s frontcourt rotation. She’s also a solid 3-point shooter and would fit well next to Aliyah Boston. Indiana needs someone who knows what it takes to win and does all of those little things that don’t necessarily show up in the stat sheet at a high level. Thornton is that kind of player. The question is just what it would cost to lure her away from the Golden State Valkyries, a franchise that allowed her to be a first-time All-Star in 2025 and made her a big piece of their championship pursuit.

Emily Engstler (restricted free agent)

Sep 17, 2026; Portland, Oregon, USA; Portland Fire forward Emily Engstler (21) dribbles the ball during the second half against Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas (25) at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Emily Engstler has improved a lot since she played for the Fever in 2022. She enjoyed a breakout season with the Portland Fire, averaging 10.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks. She also made 37.1% of her 3.4 3-point attempts per game. While it seems most likely that Engstler wants to stay in Portland, that’s exactly the kind of rebounding and defense the Fever could use from their role players. The 3-point shot is the cherry on top.

Odyssey Sims (unrestricted free agent)

Sep 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Dallas Wings guard Odyssey Sims (1) shields the ball from Phoenix Mercury guard Shay Ciezki (5) in the first half at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Odyssey Sims was one of the heroes of the Fever’s 2025 season. She came in late as an injury replacement and played extremely well, averaging 14.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.4 steals in the playoffs. She put up 16 points, 8 assists, and 3 steals to eliminate the Atlanta Dream in the first round, scored 18 points to force Game 5 against the Las Vegas Aces in the semifinals, and then went on to score 27 points in a last-ditch overtime effort in said Game 5. While her season with the Wings was underwhelming, the Fever could consider a reunion to boost their guard rotation.

Jackie Young (unrestricted free agent)

Oct 9, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) brings the ball up the court against the Golden State Valkyries in the first half during game three of the second round for the 2026 WNBA Playoffs at Michelob Ultra Arena. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Kelsey Mitchell leaves Indiana, there would be no better one-player replacement for her than Jackie Young. Young is a high-level scorer with championship experience and one of the better perimeter defenders in the WNBA. It’s difficult to imagine that she would leave Las Vegas when the Aces’ title window is still very much open, but she is from Indiana, so there’s at least a small chance that she would consider competing for a championship with her home-state team.

Napheesa Collier (unrestricted free agent)

Sep 24, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) dribbles the ball as Indiana Fever forward Myisha Hines-Allen (2) plays defense in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Napheesa Collier seems very much like a long shot. It’s difficult to imagine that she would choose Indiana over Minnesota or Golden State in free agency. Still, it’s something the Fever at least have to explore, especially if they lose Kelsey Mitchell. They need better two-way play and who better to help with that than the 2024 DPOY and two-time MVP runner-up?