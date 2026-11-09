8 Free Agents the Fever Could Target Ahead of the 2027 WNBA Season
After a disappointing first-round exit, the Fever are set to enter a pivotal 2027 offseason. They parted ways with president Kelly Krauskopf and GM Amber Cox, so new leadership will have to take on the task of building a contender around Caitlin Clark.
Free agency is a key avenue in WNBA team building. While re-signing Kelsey Mitchell in unrestricted free agency might be the team’s priority, there are several other free agents the Fever could negotiate with.
Laeticia Amihere (restricted free agent)
Laeticia Amihere now officially has championship experience. Besides that, she would add length, athleticism, and rim protection to the Fever’s frontcourt rotation. Amihere can dunk and averaged almost one block per game, while playing just 11 minutes per match for the Valkyries this season. Moreover, the 25-year-old is a good rebounder. She grabbed ten rebounds, including two offensive boards, against Angel Reese in Game 6 of the WNBA Finals. Amihere wouldn’t make or break the Fever’s season, but she could be a fun addition to the team’s fast-paced offense and provide some much-needed back-line defense.
Awak Kuier (restricted free agent)
Awak Kuier would provide many of the same qualities as Amihere, but at a much higher level. Kuier is 6’6”, insanely athletic, and averaged almost two blocks per game for the Dallas Wings last season. She also shot 39% on two 3-point attempts per game. With her wingspan, versatility, and ability to block shots anywhere on the court, Kuier would address many of the Fever’s biggest defensive issues without being a liability on offense. The only problem is that the Wings have their own defensive struggles they’re asking Kuier to make up for and should be desperate to keep her in Dallas.
Rebekah Gardner (restricted free agent)
Rebekah Gardner wouldn’t add much scoring to the Fever’s rotation, but she is a great perimeter defender, who could spend at least a few minutes off the bench hounding opponents’ best guards or wings. The Fever don’t have anyone like that in their rotation other than Raven Johnson. Gardner offers more length and experience than the former Gamecock, and the Fever need more lockdown defenders to make up for the defensive deficiencies of their Caitlin Clark-Kelsey Mitchell duo—if Mitchell re-signs in free agency, of course. It would be a marginal addition but also a very affordable one.
Kayla Thornton (unrestricted free agent)
Kayla Thornton is one of the best role players available in unrestricted free agency. She would add championship experience, defense, physicality, and rebounding to the Fever’s frontcourt rotation. She’s also a solid 3-point shooter and would fit well next to Aliyah Boston. Indiana needs someone who knows what it takes to win and does all of those little things that don’t necessarily show up in the stat sheet at a high level. Thornton is that kind of player. The question is just what it would cost to lure her away from the Golden State Valkyries, a franchise that allowed her to be a first-time All-Star in 2025 and made her a big piece of their championship pursuit.
Emily Engstler (restricted free agent)
Emily Engstler has improved a lot since she played for the Fever in 2022. She enjoyed a breakout season with the Portland Fire, averaging 10.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.4 blocks. She also made 37.1% of her 3.4 3-point attempts per game. While it seems most likely that Engstler wants to stay in Portland, that’s exactly the kind of rebounding and defense the Fever could use from their role players. The 3-point shot is the cherry on top.
Odyssey Sims (unrestricted free agent)
Odyssey Sims was one of the heroes of the Fever’s 2025 season. She came in late as an injury replacement and played extremely well, averaging 14.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.4 steals in the playoffs. She put up 16 points, 8 assists, and 3 steals to eliminate the Atlanta Dream in the first round, scored 18 points to force Game 5 against the Las Vegas Aces in the semifinals, and then went on to score 27 points in a last-ditch overtime effort in said Game 5. While her season with the Wings was underwhelming, the Fever could consider a reunion to boost their guard rotation.
Jackie Young (unrestricted free agent)
If Kelsey Mitchell leaves Indiana, there would be no better one-player replacement for her than Jackie Young. Young is a high-level scorer with championship experience and one of the better perimeter defenders in the WNBA. It’s difficult to imagine that she would leave Las Vegas when the Aces’ title window is still very much open, but she is from Indiana, so there’s at least a small chance that she would consider competing for a championship with her home-state team.
Napheesa Collier (unrestricted free agent)
Napheesa Collier seems very much like a long shot. It’s difficult to imagine that she would choose Indiana over Minnesota or Golden State in free agency. Still, it’s something the Fever at least have to explore, especially if they lose Kelsey Mitchell. They need better two-way play and who better to help with that than the 2024 DPOY and two-time MVP runner-up?
Elaine Blum covers women’s basketball for On SI from Europe. She has been writing about women's hoops since 2023 and holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism and a master’s degree in American Studies with a focus on women’s and gender studies. She started playing basketball when she was 10 years old and won several league and state championships at the youth and senior level.