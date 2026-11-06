This WNBA Free Agent Is an Ideal Target for Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever still do not have a general manager in place. Therefore, it's hard to know exactly what the franchise's priorities will be when it comes to roster-building and free agency.

Not to mention, until Kelsey Mitchell's status gets sorted out, given she is an unrestricted free agent, the exact cap space the Fever have to work with is unknown. Mitchell could command a supermax salary so that makes a big difference on the team's books.

With that said, a quirk in Monique Billings' deal that allows the Fever to get out of her contract before it becomes guaranteed on February 1, and the fact that Caitlin Clark hinted at possibly not taking the full salary she is eligible for (Clark can sign a max deal under the EPIC provision), could give the team more money to work with.

The ideal target to spend it on is Awak Kuier of the Dallas Wings. Kuier is a restricted free agent, which means the Wings could match any offer she receives, but the Fever won't find a better fit.

Why Awak Kuier Makes Sense for Fever

The Fever struggled with frontcourt depth and on defense all of last season. Kuier would be an immediate fix in those areas. She is 6'6" with an elite wingspan and blocked 1.8 shots per game in only 18.6 minutes per night last year.

That means she could protect the rim and ignite the break for Indiana. Kuier is also capable of running the floor and finishing and extending out to the three-point line. She shot 39% from beyond the arc.

These traits make her a perfect running mate to pair with Clark. The Fever's point guard is at her best in transition and any players who are capable of getting the team out running with defensive stops and can both catch and finish near the rim and stretch the floor, would only make the already potent Indiana offense even deadlier.

And of course, given the defensive deficiencies, any help in that area is desperately needed. Kuier is a fearsome presence on that end.

It remains to be seen whether Dallas would let her walk, and just how much money the Fever will have to spend. But Kuier is worth a max offer sheet given all the holes she would plug for Indiana, and could be a bigger add than even some of the bigger stars on the market.