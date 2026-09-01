A'ja Wilson Exit Could Add to Aliyah Boston's Team USA Plate

USA Basketball announced a roster change just days prior to the FIBA World Cup tipping off in Berlin, Germany.

Team USA revealed that both Kelsey Plum of the Phoenix Mercury and Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson would no longer be participating in the tournament that begins on Friday.

For Indiana Fever All-Star center Aliyah Boston, the Wilson absence could prove to be particularly significant. There is no doubt that Wilson was going to start in the frontcourt and get plenty of minutes for the U.S. squad. But with her out, the role for Boston may increase quite a bit.

Team USA still has plenty of depth up front with veteran Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier, and newcomers to the senior national team like Kiki Iriafen and Angel Reese. However, Boston may be the team's most natural option in the middle.

Her combination of an interior presence, outside shooting, basketball IQ, and strength on the defensive end brings the right combination of skills to fill a pivotal role for Team USA.

Boston was originally slated to make her debut for the senior national team in March, when teammate Caitlin Clark made hers, but was a scratch due to a leg injury she suffered at Unrivaled.

Managing Boston's Workload Will Be Key

Fortunately, Fever coach Stephanie White is a part of the staff for the U.S. team, which means she can have input in helping to manage Boston's minutes.

The Fever have been managing Boston's workload all season as she continues to deal with the nagging lower right leg issue. This has led to her missing one half of a back-to-back on several occasions.

Boston is still having an excellent year. She is averaging 16.9 points and 8.3 rebounds, 3 assists, 1.5 steals and 1.3 blocks per game. She is shooting 52.7% from the field and 40.8% from deep. She is doing all that while logging 27.6 minutes a night (a career low).

Team USA shouldn't need to rely on Boston to the point of overexertion and in a manner that will negatively impact the stretch run for Indiana. But she should still see a bigger role than she might have prior to the Wilson news.

Boston should have no problem being up for the task, especially during the minutes she and Clark will inevitably share the floor together—bringing that Fever connection to the world stage beginning with the first contest versus China.