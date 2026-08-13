Aliyah Boston's Three-Point Leap Has Changed Everything for Fever

The Indiana Fever offense is currently tracking as the best in WNBA history. The Fever easily lead the league at 96.2 points scored per game, which would be the highest average ever. They also boast an offensive rating of 115, which is not only the top mark in the league at the moment but all-time as well.

Of course, the catalyst for this has been the team's backcourt of Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell, who are combining to score at a clip no duo ever has before.

Mitchell has scored at least 20 points in 17-straight games, while Clark is averaging points and assists totals that have never been seen before.

However, it is the third member of the Fever's Big 3 who has made things easier for both of her All-Star teammates, and everyone else on the roster. And Aliyah Boston has done this through the staggering leap she has taken from behind the three-point line.

Boston has always been a good player, but she was essentially a non-shooter prior to this season.

She only attempted a total of 65 three-pointers in her first three years in the league; that's just over half an attempt per game. She hit on 26% of those attempts. So, it's safe to say she was not a threat.

In 2026, that has changed—drastically. Boston made it clear she was working on her outside stroke during Unrivaled, but no one could have predicted how potent she would become from deep in one offseason.

Boston currently leads the WNBA in three-point percentage, knocking down 45.8% of her shots from beyond the arc. And she is taking almost three a game (2.8). That element has changed everything for the Fever offense.

It has also expanded what Boston and Clark can do together in ball-screen action. Boston can now pop all the way out to the three-point line, forcing defenses to choose between accounting for Clark with the ball and staying attached to Boston on the perimeter.

The Need for a Stretch Four Has Been Erased

If one were to poll avid Fever followers, the lack of a stretch four was likely among the biggest roster flaws that would be cited. Well, that need is no more.

Boston is the team's center, but in the past, any two-big frontcourt would have clogged things from a spacing standpoint. But now, given the way Boston is shooting, they can play Makayla Timpson next to her and remain lethal offensively.

Timpson, who is helping to shore up the Fever's defense and rebounding, and can run the floor, is the lone member of the Fever starting five who isn't a threat as a shooter. One you can get away with; two becomes an issue.

Since Timpson has entered the starting lineup, the Fever have been dominant. The group featuring her, Boston, Clark, Mitchell, and Lexie Hull has a +26.5 Net Rating in 57 minutes. And this unit could only thrive like that as a result of Boston's evolution.

The Fever are certainly not lacking in shooting as a whole. Sophie Cunningham, the team's leading bench scorer, is right behind Boston in three-point percentage. Mitchell is also in the top-five, and Clark is shooting a career-high from three while shooting from deeper distance than anyone else.

All that shooting, combined with Mitchell's ability as a pure scorer and Clark's as a scorer and playmaker, has made the Fever's offense nearly unstoppable. But it is the added wrinkle Boston has provided that has unlocked all that potential.