What Ty Harris Injury Means for Indiana Fever in Playoffs

Despite finishing with a winning record, the end to the regular season didn't go according to plan for the Indiana Fever.

In what was a disastrous 86-66 loss to the top seeded Minnesota Lynx, things only got worse. Backup guard Tyasha Harris exited the game after suffering a season-ending broken fibula. Harris came down awkwardly on her lower leg while driving for a layup with approximately 3:30 left in the third quarter.

What makes this injury even more gut wrenching, is Harris had fought her way back from a knee injury that cut her 2025 season short.

There's no doubt that Harris has made herself a difference maker in the Fever's rotation, in fact, she fit her reserve guard role perfectly. It was clear after last season that Indiana needed a solid backup player with veteran experience that they could rely on when Caitlin Clark or Kelsey Mitchell were not on the floor at any given point. Harris' ability to drain the deep shot and play with fast tempo made her a solid option. When talking about her impact, head coach Stephanie White even referred to Harris as being a "floor general" for the Fever this season.

The Fever are no strangers when it comes to adversity, particularly when it comes to navigating injuries after the team was decimated a season ago, but in a first-round meeting with the defending champion Las Vegas Aces looming, they'll need to adjust quickly.

The Fever's Depth Will Be Tested Yet Again

Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) high-fives Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) while running back to the bench Saturday, July 18, 2026, during the first half of a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the injury to Harris, the Fever don't have any options when it comes to looking to fill the void from outside their roster. Since it occurred so late in the season, they cannot add any player on a hardship contract, nor can they elevate either of their developmental players, Bree Hall and Michelle Onyiah.

The Fever have had to rely heavily on both Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell this season. And who could blame them when both are having career seasons placing themselves in the conversation for league MVP, but to sustain that pressure through an entire postseason would be a not-so ideal situation. Not to say they both couldn't handle it and couldn't rise to an even higher occasion, but it's risky and puts both at higher risk for injury.

Luckily for Indiana, they have several players that they can lean on to help spread the workload. Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull's production has gone cold, but with the injury to Harris it wouldn't be a bad idea to give each of them more minutes on the floor to allow them to find a rhythm - because once they do get going, it's a difficult task for the opposition to slow down.

For instance, with Cunningham, when she is playing 20 or more minutes, she's shooting 47.8% from three-point range, which placed her top three in the league, but when seeing the floor for less than 20 minutes, her average drops by just over half (25.7%). Hull has struggled significantly this season to put up numbers, but she is plenty capable of picking up that production if she receives open looks and undoubtedly gives the Fever a fiery presence on defense.

Rookie Raven Johnson has seen a steady increase in minutes, giving the Fever another option at the guard position. Indiana's defense hasn't been up to par, and given Johnson's point-of-attack pressure combined with her versatility, now may be a good time to give her even more quality minutes.