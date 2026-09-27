What We Know About Aliyah Boston's Injury Status for Fever vs Aces Game 1

Indiana Fever star center Aliyah Boston was subbed out a few minutes before halftime of Indiana's game against the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday.

Boston wasn't on the court once halftime ended, and it came out shortly after that she was dealing with a lower leg issue that would keep her out for the game's remainder.

The Fever were already going to lose to the Lynx at that point. Therefore, the immediate concern was what Boston's status would be for their upcoming playoff series against the Las Vegas Aces, Game 1 of which is on Sunday.

Saturday has brought several telling clues about the extent of Boston's injury and what her status for Sunday's game might be.

Context to Aliyah Boston's Questionable Status for Fever-Aces Game 1

Boston has been listed as Questionable with a lower right leg issue for Game 1, according to the Fever's official injury report.

This bodes well, given that she hasn't been ruled out. Boston has been dealing with a lower-leg issue all season, and Fever head coach Stephanie White said after Thursday's game that the issue just flared up and that she kept Boston sidelined for precautionary reasons.

Boston spoke with the media on Saturday. Fever beat reporter Tony East conveyed that Boston's meeting with reporters meant that she practiced, which is a positive update.

When Boston was asked about how she's feeling physically right now, she said, "We've played 40-plus games. Playing it day by day."

Our Kelly Johnson is in Vegas and speaking with Fever players. Good health news on Aliyah Boston, who just met with reporters which means she participated in practice.



"Like we've played 40-plus games. Playing it day-by-day," she said when asked how she's feeling these days. pic.twitter.com/dWRxw8Wrff — Tony East (@TonyREast) September 26, 2026

It doesn't take much reading between the lines to glean that Boston is not at 100% right now. This leg issue is clearly aggravating her, and her response when asked how she's feeling is further proof of that.

That being said, it's hard to imagine Boston will be inactive against the Aces tomorrow. This is a crucial game for Indiana, and it seems like Boston has been playing through this injury for most of the season. It wouldn't make sense for her to stop doing so at this point.

Of course, the Fever will play it smart and ensure they aren't risking Boston's long-term health. But so long as they aren't, all the signs point to Boston playing in Game 1.

The more important question is whether Boston can make her usual impact, especially since she'll be matched up against the great A'ja Wilson.

Fever fans will want to keep a close eye on Boston's status before Sunday's game tips off, along with seeing how she's moving when she's on the court.