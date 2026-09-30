Aliyah Boston Answers the Bell for Fever in Game 2 Win Over Aces

It's no secret that A'ja Wilson dominated the Indiana Fever in Game 1 of their best-of-three WNBA playoff series.

Of course, much of this came at the expense of Aliyah Boston, who generally has done a good job in her matchups with Wilson.

It was Caitlin Clark who led the way as the Fever forced a decisive Game 3 in Las Vegas on Thursday night, but she got support from her teammates—and from Boston in particular.

This was something Clark made sure to point out afterward.

"I thought AB [Boston] was really, really good tonight. Physical, played through contact," Clark said.

This led to some strong sequences between the pair as Clark found Boston underneath with some gorgeous dimes and the Fever improved their screening action for Clark, with Boston being one of the drivers there.

Indiana gave Boston more help defensively versus Wilson in this matchup and she held up her end of the bargain. Boston ended the game with 22 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists for the Fever. She was 10-of-15 from the field.

Role Players Will Be Key in Game 3

Before the contest Aces coach Becky Hammon pointed out how these types of series are often determined by the role players given both teams have superstars.

Las Vegas boasts Wilson, Jackie Young, and Chelsea Gray. While the Fever have Clark, Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell.

For Indiana to win the decisive Game 3, they will need other players to contribute as they did in Game 2. Myisha Hines-Allen brought toughness and energy off the bench, and Raven Johnson has been a huge bright spot in her playoff minutes.

The Fever needed Johnson to step up after the season-ending injury to Tyasha Harris.

Makayla Timpson has not been at her best through two games, so perhaps the Fever get a bounceback game from her as she racks up postseason experience. They will also need Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull to knock down timely shots from three.

But in Game 2 Boston answered the bell to prove the Fever's Big 3 can keep them in a series with anyone. If the above happens, Mitchell scores at her normal level, and Clark produces any kind of encore performance—the Fever will leave Las Vegas and enter the semifinals with a win.

Game 3 airs Thursday, October 1 at 9 pm ET on USA Network and CNBC. And Indiana already showed if they go down, they will go down swinging.