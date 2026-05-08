Aliyah Boston Correctly Assesses Dallas Wings Threat Ahead of Fever Opener

The Indiana Fever head into their May 9 season opener with the Dallas Wings carrying championship expectations.

But after a disappointing preseason performance against the Wings, where the Fever lost 95-80, it was clear that they still had things to figure out when it comes to that particular matchup.

At the team's practice on Thursday, center Aliyah Boston talked about what makes the Wings an early challenge for the Fever after competing against them just over a week ago.



"I think Dallas did a great job surrounding Paige [Bueckers] with more shooters on the floor and I think even down to the post you have Alanna Smith that just stretches the floor completely," Boston said.

Now that their roster is set, the Fever will have to quickly make adjustments before Saturday, or the result will look like much of the same. Boston touched on how Indiana can avoid starting off the season in the loss column.

"I think for us it's just making sure we keep our energy high, we know it's going to be a game of runs, we know they want to put a lot of points up, but making sure we play both ends of the floor," she added.

Overall, this seems like a correct assessment from Boston, given that the Fever couldn't seem to slow down Dallas' high-scoring offense. The Wings were powered by strong performances from Paige Bueckers, Maddy Siegrist and Aziaha James, who all finished in double figures. Dallas also shot 51% from the field as a team.

Improved Wings Will Be Early Test for Fever

All eyes will undoubtedly be on the Fever this season, as per usual. However, according to a survey from GMs around the WNBA, the Wings are the new team on the rise, after they were voted most likely to improve in 2026. As for Indiana, they hope to spoil these expectations early, but it won't come easy.

Yes, it was only preseason where wins and losses carry no weight, but the Fever were rattled by the Wings and may have even been caught off guard by their style of play and spread out attack. Veteran guard Kelsey Mitchell touched briefly on how Dallas has improved and why adjustments need to happen the second time around.

"They had a really good preseason too, really solid foundation that they're already building so our preparation is imperative and I think that if you take that for granted, Dallas will come in and punch you right in the mouth. They have who they have for a reason. They're great individually as players for a reason, but collectively you can tell they've done the work," she said.

Ultimately, it's clear that the Fever are embracing the early challenge, and looking to slow down their much improved first opponent.