Indiana Fever 2026 Schedule: Dates, Times, and Key Matchups

The WNBA’s 30th season is almost here—and once again, all eyes are on the Indiana Fever.

In 2026 viewers will be locked in for the return of star guard Caitlin Clark, who only competed in 13 games last season. The Fever kept their core intact and added several key pieces during a condensed free agency period, making them one of the favorites to capture a championship.

The Fever will play three preseason games, as follows:

Saturday, April 25 @ New York Liberty 3:00 PM (ET)

Thursday, April 30 vs Dallas Wings 7:00 PM

Saturday, May 2 vs Nigeria 7:00 PM

All 44 of Indiana's regular season games will air nationally across nine different networks. The full schedule is below:

Full 2026 Indiana Fever Regular Season Schedule

Date/Time (ET) Opponent Saturday, May 9

1:00 PM (ABC) Dallas Wings Wednesday, May 13

10:30 PM (USA) @ Los Angeles Sparks Friday, May 15

7:30 PM (ION) Washington Mystics Sunday, May 17

6:00 PM (Peacock) Seattle Storm Wednesday, May 20

7:00 PM (USA) Portland Fire Friday, May 22

7:30 PM (ION) Golden State Valkyries Thursday, May 28

10:00 PM (Prime) @ Golden State Valkyries Saturday, May 30

8:00 PM (CBS) @ Portland Fire Thursday, June 4

7:00 PM (Prime) Atlanta Dream Saturday, June 6

8:00 PM (CBS) @ New York Liberty Monday, June 8

7:00 PM (Peacock) @ Washington Mystics Thursday, June 11

7:00 PM (Prime) Chicago Sky Saturday, June 13

6:00 PM (Peacock) @ Connecticut Sun Tuesday, June 16

7:00 PM (USA) Toronto Tempo Thursday, June 18

7:30 PM (Prime) Atlanta Dream Saturday, June 20

1:00 PM (ABC) @ Atlanta Dream Monday, June 22

8:00 PM (USA) Phoenix Mercury Wednesday, June 24

7:30 PM (USA) Phoenix Mercury Saturday, June 27

8:00 PM (CBS) Los Angeles Sparks Sunday, July 5

7:00 PM (ESPN) @ Las Vegas Aces Wednesday, July 8

10:00 PM (USA) @ Los Angeles Sparks Thursday, July 9

10:00 PM (Prime) @ Phoenix Mercury Sunday, July 12

9:00 PM (NBC) @ Las Vegas Aces Wednesday, July 15

8:00 PM (USA) Golden State Valkyries Friday, July 17

7:30 PM (ION) Seattle Storm Saturday, July 18

8:00 PM (CBS) New York Liberty Wednesday, July 22

8:00 PM (USA) Connecticut Sun Tuesday, July 28

9:30 PM (ESPN) @ Seattle Storm Friday, July 31

10:00 PM (ION) @ Portland Fire Sunday, August 2

1:00 PM (ABC) @ Minnesota Lynx Thursday, August 6

7:00 PM (Prime) Las Vegas Aces Saturday, August 8

3:30 PM (ABC) @ Chicago Sky Tuesday, August 11

7:30 PM (ESPN) New York Liberty Friday, August 14

7:30 PM (ION) Dallas Wings Sunday, August 16

5:00 PM (ESPN) @ Atlanta Dream Tuesday, August 18

7:00 PM (ESPN) @ Toronto Tempo Thursday, August 20

8:00 PM (Prime) @ Dallas Wings Saturday, August 22

7:00 PM (Prime) @ New York Liberty Sunday, August 23

7:00 PM (NBC) @ Chicago Sky Friday, August 28

7:30 PM (ION) Connecticut Sun Friday, Sept. 18

7:30 PM (ION) @ Toronto Tempo Sunday, Sept. 20

4:00 PM (NBATV) Washington Mystics Tuesday, Sept. 22

8:00 PM (ESPN) Minnesota Lynx Thursday, Sept. 24

8:00 PM (USA) @ Minnesota Lynx

Key Matchups for the Indiana Fever

Being in the spotlight doesn't come as anything new for the Fever. After all, they are currently the WNBA's most popular franchise, which is backed up by the team once again pacing the league in national TV placement.

Still, some games stand out on the schedule.

Saturday, May 9 vs Dallas Wings

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) hug Sunday, July 13, 2025, ahead of the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Fever will begin their 2026 season with a bang. Their matchup against the Dallas Wings will feature an opponent with the last two No. 1 overall picks, Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd. Another bonus, it will be a showdown between two young, proven phenoms in Bueckers and Clark. The Wings have completely revamped their roster since last season, which should also ensure audiences that this game will provide a dynamic opening salvo.

Thursday, June 4 vs Atlanta Dream

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts to a flagrant foul from Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) on Saturday, May 17, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This game will be very interesting to say the least. Angel Reese is now a member of the Atlanta Dream and just because she's no longer with the Chicago Sky, doesn't mean there should be any reason to believe that meetings with Clark carry any less meaning. Whenever Reese comes to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the game carries a little extra spark. The Dream and Fever are slated to meet up a total of four times this season.

Atlanta will surely be looking to avenge last season's playoff elimination, which was at the hands of the Fever.

Sunday, July 5 at Las Vegas Aces

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) defends Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) during Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Fever defeated the Aces 90-83. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Fever will get to test themselves against the defending champs. The Aces, much like the Fever, were able to retain their core in free agency. Their July 5 meeting will mark the first time each team will meet since their epic semifinal round in last year's post season. Now, the Aces will face a fully healthy Fever lineup, which will look much different than the battered team they faced during most of their meetings last season.

Another intriguing component of this matchup is guard Chennedy Carter, who the Aces added this offseason. One can't help but recall that she has some drama-filled history with Clark and the Fever that stemmed from her time with the Sky. This will mark the first time they'll have faced each other since Clark's rookie season.

Plenty more dates on the schedule jump out. Their first-ever matchups with the league's newest franchises, the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire, will certainly add excitement to the mix.

Given the continuing growth of talent in the WNBA, this season will provide plenty of competition for the Fever's strong foundation, who have their sights set on the franchise's first title since 2012.