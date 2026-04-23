Indiana Fever 2026 Schedule: Dates, Times, and Key Matchups
The WNBA’s 30th season is almost here—and once again, all eyes are on the Indiana Fever.
In 2026 viewers will be locked in for the return of star guard Caitlin Clark, who only competed in 13 games last season. The Fever kept their core intact and added several key pieces during a condensed free agency period, making them one of the favorites to capture a championship.
The Fever will play three preseason games, as follows:
Saturday, April 25 @ New York Liberty 3:00 PM (ET)
Thursday, April 30 vs Dallas Wings 7:00 PM
Saturday, May 2 vs Nigeria 7:00 PM
All 44 of Indiana's regular season games will air nationally across nine different networks. The full schedule is below:
Full 2026 Indiana Fever Regular Season Schedule
Date/Time (ET)
Opponent
Saturday, May 9
Dallas Wings
Wednesday, May 13
@ Los Angeles Sparks
Friday, May 15
Washington Mystics
Sunday, May 17
Seattle Storm
Wednesday, May 20
Portland Fire
Friday, May 22
Golden State Valkyries
Thursday, May 28
@ Golden State Valkyries
Saturday, May 30
@ Portland Fire
Thursday, June 4
Atlanta Dream
Saturday, June 6
@ New York Liberty
Monday, June 8
@ Washington Mystics
Thursday, June 11
Chicago Sky
Saturday, June 13
@ Connecticut Sun
Tuesday, June 16
Toronto Tempo
Thursday, June 18
Atlanta Dream
Saturday, June 20
@ Atlanta Dream
Monday, June 22
Phoenix Mercury
Wednesday, June 24
Phoenix Mercury
Saturday, June 27
Los Angeles Sparks
Sunday, July 5
@ Las Vegas Aces
Wednesday, July 8
@ Los Angeles Sparks
Thursday, July 9
@ Phoenix Mercury
Sunday, July 12
@ Las Vegas Aces
Wednesday, July 15
Golden State Valkyries
Friday, July 17
Seattle Storm
Saturday, July 18
New York Liberty
Wednesday, July 22
Connecticut Sun
Tuesday, July 28
@ Seattle Storm
Friday, July 31
@ Portland Fire
Sunday, August 2
@ Minnesota Lynx
Thursday, August 6
Las Vegas Aces
Saturday, August 8
@ Chicago Sky
Tuesday, August 11
New York Liberty
Friday, August 14
Dallas Wings
Sunday, August 16
@ Atlanta Dream
Tuesday, August 18
@ Toronto Tempo
Thursday, August 20
@ Dallas Wings
Saturday, August 22
@ New York Liberty
Sunday, August 23
@ Chicago Sky
Friday, August 28
Connecticut Sun
Friday, Sept. 18
@ Toronto Tempo
Sunday, Sept. 20
Washington Mystics
Tuesday, Sept. 22
Minnesota Lynx
Thursday, Sept. 24
@ Minnesota Lynx
Key Matchups for the Indiana Fever
Being in the spotlight doesn't come as anything new for the Fever. After all, they are currently the WNBA's most popular franchise, which is backed up by the team once again pacing the league in national TV placement.
Still, some games stand out on the schedule.
Saturday, May 9 vs Dallas Wings
The Fever will begin their 2026 season with a bang. Their matchup against the Dallas Wings will feature an opponent with the last two No. 1 overall picks, Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd. Another bonus, it will be a showdown between two young, proven phenoms in Bueckers and Clark. The Wings have completely revamped their roster since last season, which should also ensure audiences that this game will provide a dynamic opening salvo.
Thursday, June 4 vs Atlanta Dream
This game will be very interesting to say the least. Angel Reese is now a member of the Atlanta Dream and just because she's no longer with the Chicago Sky, doesn't mean there should be any reason to believe that meetings with Clark carry any less meaning. Whenever Reese comes to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the game carries a little extra spark. The Dream and Fever are slated to meet up a total of four times this season.
Atlanta will surely be looking to avenge last season's playoff elimination, which was at the hands of the Fever.
Sunday, July 5 at Las Vegas Aces
The Fever will get to test themselves against the defending champs. The Aces, much like the Fever, were able to retain their core in free agency. Their July 5 meeting will mark the first time each team will meet since their epic semifinal round in last year's post season. Now, the Aces will face a fully healthy Fever lineup, which will look much different than the battered team they faced during most of their meetings last season.
Another intriguing component of this matchup is guard Chennedy Carter, who the Aces added this offseason. One can't help but recall that she has some drama-filled history with Clark and the Fever that stemmed from her time with the Sky. This will mark the first time they'll have faced each other since Clark's rookie season.
Plenty more dates on the schedule jump out. Their first-ever matchups with the league's newest franchises, the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire, will certainly add excitement to the mix.
Given the continuing growth of talent in the WNBA, this season will provide plenty of competition for the Fever's strong foundation, who have their sights set on the franchise's first title since 2012.
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Lindsay Burke covers women’s basketball for Indiana Fever On SI and Women’s Fastbreak On SI. She graduated from Purdue University Fort Wayne with a Bachelor's Degree in journalism and a minor in media production. Early in her career she covered ECHL hockey, the NFL and college football and has since expanded her expertise to the WNBA and the Fever franchise.Follow lindsay_burke94