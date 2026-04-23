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Indiana Fever 2026 Schedule: Dates, Times, and Key Matchups

The Indiana Fever begin the regular season on May 9.
Lindsay Burke|
Jun 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) celebrate Saturday, June 14, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Grace Smith-Imagn Images
Jun 14, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) celebrate Saturday, June 14, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Grace Smith-Imagn Images | Grace Smith/IndyStar

The WNBA’s 30th season is almost here—and once again, all eyes are on the Indiana Fever.

In 2026 viewers will be locked in for the return of star guard Caitlin Clark, who only competed in 13 games last season. The Fever kept their core intact and added several key pieces during a condensed free agency period, making them one of the favorites to capture a championship.

The Fever will play three preseason games, as follows:

Saturday, April 25 @ New York Liberty 3:00 PM (ET)

Thursday, April 30 vs Dallas Wings 7:00 PM

Saturday, May 2 vs Nigeria 7:00 PM

All 44 of Indiana's regular season games will air nationally across nine different networks. The full schedule is below:

Full 2026 Indiana Fever Regular Season Schedule

Date/Time (ET)

Opponent

Saturday, May 9
1:00 PM (ABC)

Dallas Wings

Wednesday, May 13
10:30 PM (USA)

@ Los Angeles Sparks

Friday, May 15
7:30 PM (ION)

Washington Mystics

Sunday, May 17
6:00 PM (Peacock)

Seattle Storm

Wednesday, May 20
7:00 PM (USA)

Portland Fire

Friday, May 22
7:30 PM (ION)

Golden State Valkyries

Thursday, May 28
10:00 PM (Prime)

@ Golden State Valkyries

Saturday, May 30
8:00 PM (CBS)

@ Portland Fire

Thursday, June 4
7:00 PM (Prime)

Atlanta Dream

Saturday, June 6
8:00 PM (CBS)

@ New York Liberty

Monday, June 8
7:00 PM (Peacock)

@ Washington Mystics

Thursday, June 11
7:00 PM (Prime)

Chicago Sky

Saturday, June 13
6:00 PM (Peacock)

@ Connecticut Sun

Tuesday, June 16
7:00 PM (USA)

Toronto Tempo

Thursday, June 18
7:30 PM (Prime)

Atlanta Dream

Saturday, June 20
1:00 PM (ABC)

@ Atlanta Dream

Monday, June 22
8:00 PM (USA)

Phoenix Mercury

Wednesday, June 24
7:30 PM (USA)

Phoenix Mercury

Saturday, June 27
8:00 PM (CBS)

Los Angeles Sparks

Sunday, July 5
7:00 PM (ESPN)

@ Las Vegas Aces

Wednesday, July 8
10:00 PM (USA)

@ Los Angeles Sparks

Thursday, July 9
10:00 PM (Prime)

@ Phoenix Mercury

Sunday, July 12
9:00 PM (NBC)

@ Las Vegas Aces

Wednesday, July 15
8:00 PM (USA)

Golden State Valkyries

Friday, July 17
7:30 PM (ION)

Seattle Storm

Saturday, July 18
8:00 PM (CBS)

New York Liberty

Wednesday, July 22
8:00 PM (USA)

Connecticut Sun

Tuesday, July 28
9:30 PM (ESPN)

@ Seattle Storm

Friday, July 31
10:00 PM (ION)

@ Portland Fire

Sunday, August 2
1:00 PM (ABC)

@ Minnesota Lynx

Thursday, August 6
7:00 PM (Prime)

Las Vegas Aces

Saturday, August 8
3:30 PM (ABC)

@ Chicago Sky

Tuesday, August 11
7:30 PM (ESPN)

New York Liberty

Friday, August 14
7:30 PM (ION)

Dallas Wings

Sunday, August 16
5:00 PM (ESPN)

@ Atlanta Dream

Tuesday, August 18
7:00 PM (ESPN)

@ Toronto Tempo

Thursday, August 20
8:00 PM (Prime)

@ Dallas Wings

Saturday, August 22
7:00 PM (Prime)

@ New York Liberty

Sunday, August 23
7:00 PM (NBC)

@ Chicago Sky

Friday, August 28
7:30 PM (ION)

Connecticut Sun

Friday, Sept. 18
7:30 PM (ION)

@ Toronto Tempo

Sunday, Sept. 20
4:00 PM (NBATV)

Washington Mystics

Tuesday, Sept. 22
8:00 PM (ESPN)

Minnesota Lynx

Thursday, Sept. 24
8:00 PM (USA)

@ Minnesota Lynx

Key Matchups for the Indiana Fever

Being in the spotlight doesn't come as anything new for the Fever. After all, they are currently the WNBA's most popular franchise, which is backed up by the team once again pacing the league in national TV placement.

Still, some games stand out on the schedule.

Saturday, May 9 vs Dallas Wings

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) hug Sunday, July 13, 2025
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) and Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) hug Sunday, July 13, 2025, ahead of the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Fever will begin their 2026 season with a bang. Their matchup against the Dallas Wings will feature an opponent with the last two No. 1 overall picks, Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd. Another bonus, it will be a showdown between two young, proven phenoms in Bueckers and Clark. The Wings have completely revamped their roster since last season, which should also ensure audiences that this game will provide a dynamic opening salvo.

Thursday, June 4 vs Atlanta Dream

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts to a flagrant foul from Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) on Saturday, May 17
Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reacts to a flagrant foul from Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) on Saturday, May 17, 2025, during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This game will be very interesting to say the least. Angel Reese is now a member of the Atlanta Dream and just because she's no longer with the Chicago Sky, doesn't mean there should be any reason to believe that meetings with Clark carry any less meaning. Whenever Reese comes to Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the game carries a little extra spark. The Dream and Fever are slated to meet up a total of four times this season.

Atlanta will surely be looking to avenge last season's playoff elimination, which was at the hands of the Fever.

Sunday, July 5 at Las Vegas Aces

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) defends Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) during Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) defends Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) during Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Fever defeated the Aces 90-83. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Fever will get to test themselves against the defending champs. The Aces, much like the Fever, were able to retain their core in free agency. Their July 5 meeting will mark the first time each team will meet since their epic semifinal round in last year's post season. Now, the Aces will face a fully healthy Fever lineup, which will look much different than the battered team they faced during most of their meetings last season.

Another intriguing component of this matchup is guard Chennedy Carter, who the Aces added this offseason. One can't help but recall that she has some drama-filled history with Clark and the Fever that stemmed from her time with the Sky. This will mark the first time they'll have faced each other since Clark's rookie season.

Plenty more dates on the schedule jump out. Their first-ever matchups with the league's newest franchises, the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire, will certainly add excitement to the mix.

Given the continuing growth of talent in the WNBA, this season will provide plenty of competition for the Fever's strong foundation, who have their sights set on the franchise's first title since 2012.

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Published | Modified
Lindsay Burke
LINDSAY BURKE

Lindsay Burke covers women’s basketball for Indiana Fever On SI and Women’s Fastbreak On SI. She graduated from Purdue University Fort Wayne with a Bachelor's Degree in journalism and a minor in media production. Early in her career she covered ECHL hockey, the NFL and college football and has since expanded her expertise to the WNBA and the Fever franchise.

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