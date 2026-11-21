Caitlin Clark has been heralded as the saviour of the Indiana Fever, which, given her elite offensive attributes, is hard to dispute. But if the ambition is a championship, Aliyah Boston is just as important to the Fever's blueprint. Without her two-way prowess, the team would have little chance of competing with the WNBA's superpowers.

Scoring, playmaking, and star power, Clark has pretty much everything in her locker -- except defense. The 24-year-old can thread passes through spaces that water can't even find. Her creation is something the league has rarely seen, and the Fever could never replace her if Clark ever chose to leave the franchise.

However, that's not enough to win at the highest level. The Fever need solid foundations to build their elite offense on top of. Clark herself has referenced this in recent weeks. Indiana's front office will have to bolster the roster to make this happen. Still, they already boast an elite two-way talent in Boston who can be the difference between a deep postseason run and a championship, if she can stay healthy.

Boston is irreplaceable

This is hardly groundbreaking journalism, but Boston is a superstar. Her mouthwatering four-year, $6.3 million contract is the most valuable in WNBA history. This is what you pay for greatness, even if she hasn't reached it yet. Boston's potential remains untapped, but the heights she could reach would change the organization's championship landscape.

Only the Las Vegas Aces boast a center with the same two-way dominance as Boston in A'ja Wilson. If the Atlanta Dream opt to deploy Angel Reese in that position, an argument could be made for a second player fitting that description. Even then, however, Boston possesses greater offensive potential than the 'Bayou Barbie'.

Wilson and Reese should be templates Boston aims to model her game on. Both players are perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidates. These are the heights the 24-year-old can hit, should the front office construct a defensively capable lineup around her.

In 2026, Boston averaged 16.1 points, 8 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game, shooting 52.8 percent from the floor and 40.6 percent from deep. The South Carolina alum is a jack of all trades. Everything she touches seems to turn to gold, and if her 3-point shot keeps improving on the same trajectory, few opponents will be able to contain her production.

Clark is the heartbeat of the Fever franchise, but Boston's impact on both sides of the ball is irreplaceable. There is no realistic scenario in which either player can win a championship without the other. When the duo is firing on all cylinders, Indiana possesses the perfect balance of offensive firepower, physicality, and defensive prowess.