It's been a busy offseason for Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, who has made her rounds appearing on various shows. The WNBA superstar made yet another appearance on the popular podcast, New Heights, hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce, where Clark got candid about what led to the Fever's early postseason exit.

One thing many can agree on is that during the 2026 campaign, the Fever failed to meet expectations after being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. Since then, there have been several shakeups within the Fever organization, including the team parting ways with GM Amber Cox back in October.

It's clear that those deep within the organization know that serious changes need to be made should the Fever hope to take the necessary steps in the right direction. During her New Heights appearance, Clark disclosed a priority that should be at the top of the list.

"We had the most talented offense in the league but we really struggled defensively, so I think that's our next step. Getting a really good perimeter defender. I think that could help us go far," Clark said.

"I think that's probably the most frustrating part of the season, obviously we had a great year, we had really great moments, but you have all this talent and you are so good on offense and then it's like, first round exit. I think defensively a lot of improvement, I think just depth how can we get better in the bench area," she added.

Indiana Fever Had Worst Defense Among Playoff Teams

The Fever ranked ninth out of 15 teams in defensive rating last season, which was dead last among playoff teams. So it is common sense that in the midst of numerous offseason decisions to be made, addressing that weakness would be at the top of the list.

The Fever, who didn't provide center Aliyah Boston with enough frontcourt support, will have to find another big who can bring much needed versatility as well.

Free agent signing Monique Billings didn't deliver the production expected from her. This was even more pronounced since Boston played through injury. She had offseason surgery to repair her meniscus, so it's even more urgent now that the Fever make the necessary move to bring in consistent support.

Indiana's lack of perimeter pressure resulted in opponents shooting 46% overall and an even more ridiculous 52% from two-point range against them. Their lack of defensive aggression landed them 11th in the league in steals, which limited their ability to get out in transition, where Clark thrives.

The Fever's offense-defense imbalance cost them a potential championship last season and like Clark referenced, they have too much talent on their roster to allow this to continue. Indiana desperately needs to create balance around their superstar. Their historic offense was overshadowed by being one of the WNBA's worst teams in opponent's point totals (90.4 per game). It's hard to imagine just how much worse things could have been for Indiana if they didn't have such a strong offensive unit.

Having their leader in Clark bring the team's flaws to the forefront should have Fever fans optimistic for change going forward.