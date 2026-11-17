Nobody has ever attracted the level of attention Caitlin Clark did when entering the WNBA. The superstar averaged 28.4 points per game in college and was expected to achieve individual accolades that many players could only dream of. While a championship and MVP push aren't out of the question for Clark, she can't achieve them on her own.

Clark hasn't performed at an MVP level for an entire season yet, but you can't blame her entirely. Not only did she have to battle back from injuries that derailed her sophomore campaign, but the Indiana Fever's roster has never truly complemented Clark's offensive prowess. While the franchise has relied on players such as Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull to shore up the Fever's defense, neither has proven to be a stopper on the perimeter.

During her three years in the WNBA, Clark has averaged 20.2 points and 8.4 assists per game to establish herself as a perennial All-Star candidate. However, her defensive frailties have put her behind A'ja Wilson in the voting.

To win MVP, you need more than world-class offense; a player must make an impact on both sides of the ball, or be the leading force on a team destined for a championship. Unfortunately for Clark, she is yet to be either.

Indiana Must Back Clark Correctly

It's hardly groundbreaking news that the 24-year-old isn't the world's greatest defender. The Fever were aware of this fact when drafting her in 2024, and after Clark led them to their first playoff campaign in seven seasons during her rookie year, the organization should have gone all in on a roster that hid her weaknesses.

On paper, a 'Big Three' of Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell sounds elite, but the reality isn't so cohesive. Offensively, these stars were easy on the eye and impossible to contain. Indiana had the league's highest offensive rating because of the exciting trio, yet the team still fell short in the postseason when it mattered most.

Defense wins championship, and the Fever simply couldn't. With Mitchell's departure a strong possibility, Indiana's front office would have more financial flexibility to focus its mind on Clark. Adding another player of Mitchell's playing style wouldn't bring out the best in Clark; she needs an elite defensive backcourt partner.

The Fever can't rely on just one effective defender; they must use the salary void left by Mitchell to add several options to stabilise their shaky foundations. Free agents Jackie Young, NaLyssa Smith, and Kayla Thornton are all astute defenders in their own right, and all have championship experience. Indiana must be ambitious in recruiting stars of this caliber.

People might not want to admit it, but Clark is a once-in-a-lifetime talent. If the Fever build a roster around Clark that maximizes her strengths, she won't just emerge as a leading MVP contender; she could also lead Indiana to a championship.