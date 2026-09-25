Aliyah Boston Exits Early, Ty Harris Suffers Injury in Fever vs Lynx Blowout

It became clear very early on that the Indiana Fever weren't going to beat the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday night.

Once that became clear, Fever fans were hoping their team could simply stay healthy and feel good heading into their first playoff game on Sunday. But Indiana didn't manage to do that.

For one, Aliyah Boston was subbed out with a bit less than three minutes remaining in the first half. She didn't return after halftime, and it turned out that she had been ruled out for the game's remainder with a lower-leg issue.

The extent of Boston's injury is unclear. She has missed time with a lower-leg injury at other points in the year, and Indiana was smart to play things as conservatively as possible to preserve her for Sunday if the issue wasn't overly serious.

The bigger worry might be guard Ty Harris, who had to be carried off the floor in the third quarter after suffering what looked to be an injury to her lower left leg while she was going for a layup.

Harris remained down on the ground for several minutes. It's still way too early to determine the injury's severity, but it did not look good given she needed to be helped off.

Ty Harris goes down 😔 and she’s still on the ground after the commercial break pic.twitter.com/0wq8PT9Cok — Kyle Ingram (@SnapshotKyle) September 25, 2026

What Ty Harris Injury Might Mean for Fever in Playoffs

Harris is the Fever's second point guard after Caitlin Clark, and has averaged 13.7 minutes per game during the regular season.

If Harris is unavailable for the playoffs, the Fever's rotation would suffer. They would lose depth and someone who has become valuable in commanding the offense.

Harris' absence would likely mean more minutes for rookie Raven Johnson, who was a part of the rotation earlier in the year. But her minutes have declined as the season has progressed.

The good news for Indiana is that Johnson has a lot of experience playing in important postseason games, given that she was a key player for Dawn Staley's South Carolina Gamecocks squads in the past four years.

Still, losing Ty Harris would be a tough blow for a team that has remained relatively healthy throughout the season.

Perhaps the Fever will receive good news regarding Harris' status over the next couple of days, and she could become available either in the first round or at some point later on in the postseason if Indiana advances.

But her injury (and whatever Boston is dealing with) adds injury to what has already been an insulting loss to Minnesota.