Aliyah Boston Gives 'Great' Update on Injury Status

Indiana Fever star center Aliyah Boston suffered a lower-leg injury during the Indiana Fever's May 15 game against the Washington Mystics. The injury took place in the second half of the game and Boston didn't return after being taken to the locker room.

This was very concerning for Fever fans for several reasons. One is that Boston is one of the league's premier frontcourt players, and losing her for an extended period of time would have been detrimental to the team's championship hopes this season.

And since nobody saw when Boston got injured, there was no way of guessing or trying to uncover what actually happened to her, or how serious it might be. This feeling intensified after nobody on the Fever could offer a concrete update on what Boston's status was, even after she missed the Fever's May 17 game against the Seattle Storm.

Indiana Fever center-forward Aliyah Boston (7) | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Aliyah Boston Offers Optimistic Injury Update During Fever Practice

However, it seems that Fever fans can breathe a sigh of relief after Boston addressed her injury status at the Fever's May 19 practice.

“Everything’s great, I’m feeling great. Ready to practice, get out there with my girls. So I'm excited,” Boston said, per a YouTube video from Scott Agness.

"My lower leg, I've definitely had some moments with that. And so for me, it's just about taking it day-to-day," Boston said. She added it was "No specific movement" that prompted the injury. She also said she wants to be strategic during practice to help manage the injury.

Boston later said, "For the most part, I'm feeling great!"

The lower leg injury that Boston and Peterson are referring to is something that happened at the end of Boston's Unrivaled season, which caused her to withdraw from the FIBA Women's World Cup Qualifying Tournament for Team USA in March.

While it's still unknown whether Boston will play in the Fever's May 20 game against the Portland Fire, this update makes it clear that she dodged anything serious and should be back on the court during games soon.

Even if Boston is feeling close to 100%, it wouldn't be that surprising to see her miss Wednesday's game against Portland, if only because the Fever will want to exercise the utmost caution. Plus, the fact that whatever injury she's having to manage has returned from earlier in the year suggests that she'll have to play things smart in terms of not letting it keep her sidelined for too many games.

Still, the Fever's fan base have got to be feeling good right now, given that there was initially fear that Boston would be dealing with someting serious.