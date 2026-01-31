Aliyah Boston Explains Unrivaled Focus That Could Add Fever Threat

Indiana Fever forward/center and three-time All Star Aliyah Boston has been putting in work during her time at Unrivaled this offseason, particularly in one category: three-point shooting. Boston has had no problem dominating in the paint but has never really been a threat from beyond the arc.

Over the course of her young WNBA career, her three-point shooting numbers haven't impressed. Through the 2025 season she is shooting only 26.2% from deep, that coming on just 17-of-65 total attempts since joining the league. Being a dominant presence under the rim hasn't normally made this a real issue for the Fever, especially with sharpshooters like Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell on the team. But Boston made it a personal goal for herself this offseason to increase her deep shooting prowess and playing in Unrivaled has provided her the perfect opportunity to do so.

Following Phantom BC's 71-68 victory over Breeze Friday night, where Boston contributed 18 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists, she acknowledged her shooting limitations and what she's done to address them.

"I spent the offseason honestly just shooting a lot threes, I know that's something I want to be able to be ready to do consistently for the Fever, and so that was definitely my mindset and goal going into it," she said.

AB: “I spent the offseason honestly just shooting a lot of threes, I know that’s something I want to be able to be ready to do consistently for the Fever, and so that was definitely my mindset and goal going into it. I think 3-on-3 is definitely helping me continue to work on my… pic.twitter.com/v7odBp7QK1 — Jess (@FeverBandwagon) January 31, 2026

Aliyah Boston's Expanded Game Can Make Fever Most Dangerous Team

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) defends Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) as she shoots during Game 4 of the WNBA semifinals on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Fever defeated the Aces 90-83. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Even though Boston hasn't been shooting a blistering percentage from deep in Unrivaled, she emphasized a more important result. With the increase in three-point attempts it's allowing her to improve at her timing along with spacial awareness. It's clear her confidence is growing in her shooting.

Putting up a bunch of threes isn't the goal she's setting for herself, but establishing the threat will make game planning for the Fever even more nightmarish. It would completely open up the floor for Indiana if Boston can add a reliable three-point shot to her arsenal.

Boston made it clear in her post game presser that she doesn't have a certain statistical expectation for herself in 2026. She was asked if 40% would be her benchmark for next season and it was then when she quickly referred back to just building and sustaining her confidence with it. For right now, its volume over efficiency.

"I mean 40% would be great. It would be great. But I think for me just continuing to find where to take it, that's going to be the goal, and just continuing to be confident whether they go in or not," Boston said.

If her statistics from beyond the arc do improve and she can space the floor as a shooter, it opens up the playbook for Fever head coach Stephanie White, which can be critical in tight game situations when opponents are looking to take their biggest weapons away.

Aliyah Boston with the clutch stepback 3 pic.twitter.com/4lP8mbpP30 — Shabazz 💫 (@ShowCaseShabazz) January 31, 2026

Boston's quick improvements in several areas of her game easily make her one of the players to watch WNBA this season—and she was already a problem for opposing defenses.

