Aliyah Boston's Unrivaled Absence Is Best Thing for Fever

Unrivaled, the 3-on-3 offseason women's basketball league, will be without Indiana Fever star center Aliyah Boston for its third season.

It was announced on Wednesday that Boston, who underwent successful arthroscopic surgery earlier this month to repair a torn meniscus in her right knee, will not be competing in Unrivaled, which tips off in January. Boston had originally committed to yet another go but ultimately decided to rehab an injury that has nagged her since February.

The good news is that she's expected to be ready for both the start of the WNBA season as well as return for the 2028 Unrivaled season.

Boston, who has been healthy and mostly injury free for most of her career, was forced to sit out during Phantom BC's championship run at Unrivaled last season. The injury, which she sustained during Unrivaled, forced her to miss four games throughout the WNBA season as part of season-long management. It's a huge blow for Unrivaled after Boston dominated the league during 14 games averaging 18.9 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.1 blocks per game. She even earned the Defensive Player of the Year accolade during her second Unrivaled season.

Aug 11, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston (7) dribbles the ball in the second half against the New York Liberty at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Indiana Fever Will Need Aliyah Boston Game Ready in 2027

Although disappointing for Unrivaled fans, deciding to sit out for an entire offseason is the best course of action for Boston. Not only did she compete in Unrivaled prior to the 2026 WNBA season, but she also went on to represent Team USA during the FIBA World Cup in September rather than taking this time off during the break in the WNBA season.

Not to mention, the Fever really need Boston to get healthy after they signed her to the league's richest contract, further emphasizing her value to the franchise and the investment they made in her. Resiliency was the mantra for Boston during the Fever's up-and-down season. Despite battling a season long injury, she still managed to put up arguably her strongest year during her fourth WNBA season where she averaged 16.1 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.5 blocks in 37 games played.

Boston does, however, have her time at Unrivaled to credit (at least in part) for her breakout season from beyond the arc where she shot 40.6%, well above her career average (35%). And that's while increasing her volume of shots from the outside significantly.

Perhaps the one negative to her not participating in offseason activities is that Boston won't have the prime opportunity to sharpen and polish her skills, but for longevity purposes, it still doesn't outweigh the pros of her taking time to rehab and ready herself for the rigors of a WNBA season.

There are undoubtedly several question marks in regard to what the Indiana Fever will look like heading into 2027, but one certainty is they'll need one of their key centerpieces to be at her best should they have any chance to be serious contenders.