Aliyah Boston, Sophie Cunningham Keep Each Other Company With Elite 3-Point Shooting

The Indiana Fever have reason for optimism. After the team's most recent win they sit at 12-8 overall, but they also boast the league's best offense.

That goes for points per game where the 93.5 the Fever are scoring is well ahead of the 90.2 from the Minnesota Lynx. It also applies to offensive rating (points per 100 possessions) where Indiana is also number one at 113.5.

Simply having three All-Star starters helps a lot in that regard, but there's one specific weapon that is certainly contributing—the three-point shot.

And when it comes to percentages from beyond the arc, the Fever have two players who are serving as elite snipers: Aliyah Boston and Sophie Cunningham.

Boston's name being there is surprising, since she has never been a three-point shooter at any other juncture of her career. However, she put the work in during the offseason and the results are impossible to ignore.

Boston has the second best percentage in the league per the WNBA's stats database at 45.1%. And that isn't coming on a paltry number of attempts. She is attempting 2.7 threes a game, after never averaging more than 0.7 a contest previously.

Then there's Cunningham, who is less surprising, but no less impressive given her consistency. She is ranked 5th in the league at 42.9%. Her percentage comes on more than four attempts per game and is a hair below what she shot a season ago at 43.2. It's safe to say Sophie has been a knockdown shooter as a member of the Fever.

Fever Backcourt Is Dangerous from Deep

Jun 11, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell (0) and guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the first half against the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The three-party doesn't end there, as the Fever's All-Star backcourt of Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark is also dangerous from deep, and that's on high volume.

Mitchell is hitting on 39.7% of her attempts, which is above her career average of 38.2. She is attempting more than 6 a game, proving that she is a top-tier shooter as well as a scorer.

Clark, meanwhile, is third in the WNBA in threes made per game. Her percentage (34.4%) could stand to come up a bit but is equal to what she shot as a rookie. And the degree of difficulty on her shots must be factored in also, as no player takes and makes more shots from way beyond the arc.

All Indiana needs is for Lexie Hull to find her stroke and they have the ability to trot a five-out lineup onto the floor with more shooting capability than can be accounted for.

As is, the Fever's offense is the most dangerous in the WNBA, in large part due to range.