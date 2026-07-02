Indiana Fever's All-Star Core Reinforces High Expectations

The starters for the 2026 WNBA All-Star game were officially revealed on July 2, and for the third consecutive year, the Indiana Fever's core will be a part of the league's summer festivities.

Caitlin Clark (third consecutive start), Aliyah Boston (second consecutive start) and Kelsey Mitchell (first start) will each represent the Fever in Chicago on July 25. The All-Star voting process includes vote tallies from fans (50%), players (25%), and media members (25%). With fan voting, both Clark and Mitchell landed in the top three of all guards, while Boston was the number one frontcourt pick, finishing ahead of the league's reigning MVP, Aja Wilson.

Given these results, it's difficult to argue against the Fever being the league's most popular franchise among fans. It's even more difficult to comprehend where the Fever organization would be without the foundation of their main core, which happens to be one of the strongest in the entire WNBA.

for the first time in franchise history...we've got three WNBA All-Star starters 🔥🔥🔥



congrats to Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston & Kelsey Mitchell 👏



learn more: https://t.co/hEysG1SxuS pic.twitter.com/tLYCowewRw — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) July 2, 2026

The Fever's All-Star presence is impressive and is certainly well deserved, but the recognition also sheds light on an even greater expectation that comes with the honor.

The Fever's Core is Still Very Much Held to a High Standard

The Fever are seeking to further elevate themselves in a league that has seen some of the highest competition in its 30-year history. Although it hasn't gone exactly as planned, the door still remains wide open. They currently find themselves in the middle of the pack (7th out of 15 teams) and it's clear they're still trying to figure out their identity as a unit. That identity, however, can't come without the production of Boston, Clark and Mitchell, who anchor the Fever's entire system.

It's no surprise that the Fever still have one of the most dynamic offensive trios in the entire WNBA. They bring the most potent combination of scoring, inside domination and playmaking that has brought the expectation, and perhaps added pressure, of championship contention.

With all eyes remaining on the organization, it exposes the high standard that their main trio is held to. The team was tagged with the 'championship or bust' label shortly after Clark entered the league. After falling short over the last two seasons, the expectation has remained the same. They're in 'win now' mode, but thus far it just hasn't quite clicked on a consistent basis. Despite some early hiccups as a unit this season, the combination of Clark, Mitchell and Boston has consistently delivered, earning them their rightful place in this year's All-Star game.

Boston is averaging 17.0 points per game, Clark is contributing an average of 21.2 points per game, and Mitchell is averaging 21.6 points per game - all career highs. Each of them continues to contribute in their own ways. Clark's elite passing ability landed her second in the league in assists, Mitchell is lethal from beyond the arc and moved into eighth place on the all-time list for three-pointers made and Boston continues to anchor things in the middle for the Fever averaging 8.6 rebounds per game, which is ninth-best in the WNBA.

The latest All-Star recognition further attests to the value of the Fever's core.