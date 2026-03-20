3 Indiana Fever WNBA Draft Targets to Watch in NCAA Tournament

With a new collective bargaining agreement now in place the Indiana Fever are projected to have a jam-packed offseason leading up to the May 8 season opener. The transformative CBA opens the door for both free agency to begin and generates excitement for the 2026 WNBA Draft, which is set to take place on April 13.

The CBA deal doesn't necessarily change the landscape of the draft itself, but with over 100 players in the free agency market, it just may influence who teams opt to select in the draft. As for the Fever, they currently hold claim of the 10th overall pick.

Their needs include creating some depth at the guard position to better support star Caitlin Clark. Veteran guard Kelsey Mitchell is as prolific as they come, but if the Fever aren't able to lock her in long term, they'll have no choice but to look ahead into the future now. Another area they can afford to get some help in is an additional dominating presence around the rim.

There's no shortage of talent in the NCAA that will soon make their way into the WNBA this season. Despite being further back in the draft to make a pick, the Fever will still have plenty of options, many of which are participating in the NCAA tournament.

Kiki Rice, UCLA

Feb 1, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Kiki Rice (1) is defended by Iowa Hawkeyes guard Chazadi Wright (11) in the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The UCLA guard is a third-team All-American and has even been a four-year starter for head coach Cori Close's Big Ten champion Bruins. Averaging 15.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists a game, Rice is one most reliable players in the country at her position.

She's a strong guard that brings other reputable qualities such as leadership. Similarly to Clark and Mitchell, Rice is a player that drives aggressively to the rim and is a stellar facilitator. Her strong three-point shot also makes her a matchup problem for opposing teams and for anyone to successfully play in an offense with Clark they must be able to thrive with tempo - which Rice does efficiently.

However, with Rice's increased draft stock over the course of her senior season, it makes her a not-so-easy target for the Fever at the 10th pick. Still though, if by some way she's still available, they shouldn't hesitate to make her their pick.

Madina Okot, South Carolina

Feb 22, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks center Madina Okot (11) drives around Mississippi Rebels center J'adore Young (10) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The 6'6 center from South Carolina would be a solid addition for the Fever and perhaps is one of the most intriguing prospects in the draft. Bringing in another big presence to control the game under the basket would take some pressure off of Aliyah Boston, a former Gamecock herself. Okot would be an impressive enhancement to the Fever front court. A smooth blend of size and speed combined with efficient scoring make her a nice potential fit in the Fever rotation.

Okot has dominated the glass during her NCAA career nabbing nearly 11 rebounds per game. Her quick footwork combined with her size creates disruption under the basket where she's averaged two blocks a game.

Her ability to consistently contribute to a high powered deep South Carolina team makes her an enticing potential add for Indiana. A Boston-Okot front court would certainly be nightmarish for the rest of the WNBA.

Serah Williams, UConn

Dec 31, 2025; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; UConn Huskies forward Serah Williams (22) dribbles the ball against Providence Friars forward Teneisia Brown (20) during the second half at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

A big, versatile forward like Serah Williams fits the bill for what the Fever need. Although her numbers this season haven't impressed, her on-court presence outweighs any statistics bearing in mind that she transferred to a heavily talented UConn team. Williams' ability to run the floor in transition fluidly is exactly what the Fever need in the frontcourt.

The former Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year (during her tenure with Wisconsin) can help support Clark by extending plays under the basket. Her 6'4 frame draws heavy attention from opposing teams and being on a team like UConn has given her the ability to be more patient with the ball and wisely pick her spots on the floor.

UConn has put 26 players in the WNBA since 2010 and even though all of the attention hasn't been on her during her season there, it has allowed her to expand more as a player and gain valuable experience at an elite program.