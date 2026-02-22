WNBA Free Agent's 'Lowkey' Indiana Comment Stirs Fever Buzz

Even with CBA negotiations unresolved and league business on hold, the Indiana Fever can’t afford to stand still ahead of the 2026 season. That's because the franchise will face rapid decisions upon the eventual start of the offseason.

With the establishment of two new expansion franchises, the Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire, the pressure will be high on how teams proceed with molding their rosters and the Fever must prepare for expansion drafts and free agency simultaneously.

The goal is simple: build around the foundation featuring All-Stars Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell.

Despite the WNBA being stalled, many elite players are in action in Miami for Unrivaled. And since the 3-on-3 league started its second season in January, Fever fans have had their eyes set on one potential free agent: forward Azura Stevens. Stevens currently plays for the Los Angeles Sparks and has played alongside two members of the Fever throughout Unrivaled, Lexie Hull with Rose BC and now Kelsey Mitchell with Hive BC.

Sep 3, 2025; College Park, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Sparks forward Azura Stevens (23) shoots over Atlanta Dream forward Naz Hillmon (00) in the second quarter at Gateway Center Arena at College Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Azura Stevens' Comment on Indianapolis Causes Intrigue

Stevens being added to the Fever's potent offense would raise the bar even higher for Indiana. She brings size and the ability to space the floor for Clark and company. The status of veteran Natasha Howard returning to Indiana is uncertain, and although she was a starter during the Fever's deep run, Stevens would add a different skillset to the lineup.

And this possibility became even more intriguing to some eagle-eyed Fever fans given Stevens' recent social media activity. Stevens posted a TikTok where she included photos of herself in a Hive BC uniform, her new Unrivaled team after being traded from Rose BC. There was then a comment on the post asking, "So what do we think of Indy?"

This prompted a response from Stevens, who said, "nice lil city lowkey".

Stevens' response and interaction with the question led the fan @itssfmog to comment back saying, "more nice if you played in it lowkey".

azurá to the fever pls pic.twitter.com/8ncfPX0Gxk — correlation (@nosyone4) February 21, 2026

This isn't the first time that Stevens has interacted with Fever fans. She previously acknowledged fans that made it clear they want her to play for Indiana, dropping eye emoji replies in response.

Of course, the CBA delay has led to uncertainty all around. What the Fever front office ultimately decides to do remains to be seen, but many Fever fans clearly see Stevens as a fit for what the team wants to accomplish.