Caitlin Clark's Injury Falls in Favorable Part of Indiana Fever Schedule
When the Indiana Fever announced Caitlin Clark would miss at least two weeks with a quadriceps strain, natural panic from the fan base ensued. Especially given Clark had been dealing with tightness in the same quad during the preseason. However, the timing of the injury does allow for Clark to get healthy without completely upending the team's season.
Fever coach Stephanie White even dubbed this stretch as an opportunity for the squad to figure out different ways to play, and for Clark to view the game through a different lens from the sideline. And while that may be an optimistic outlook, the setback shouldn't lead to complete doom and gloom.
The Fever only have four games during the initial two week period before Clark is reevaluated. That number goes to five with a full three weeks since the New York Liberty loss (with the sixth game being a rematch with the Liberty exactly three weeks after the first contest). So, it's feasible Clark can miss only 4-6 games, even if the timeline is extended a bit.
Then, there is the upcoming stretch when it comes to the opposition. The Fever's next four games are against the Washington Mystics (twice), Connecticut Sun, and Chicago Sky. This affords the team a chance to gut out some wins without Clark against teams near the bottom of the standings.
And Indiana still does boast stars in Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, and proven veterans like DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard. That core should not completely collapse without Clark, despite her being an offensive engine unlike anything the WNBA has ever seen.
Coach White stated that the team wants to nip this issue in the bud. Given the timing, the Fever could allow for Clark to get to 100% without falling into a complete tailspin.
Because fortunately for the Fever, this part of the schedule provides a silver lining when it comes to getting the team's superstar back in time to salvage the season.