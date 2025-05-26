Fever's Stephanie White Cites 'Opportunity' for Caitlin Clark Amid Injury
Some brutal news broke for the Indiana Fever franchise on Memorial Day, as it came out that star guard and generational talent Caitlin Clark will be sidelined for at least two weeks with a left quad strain.
While Clark was dealing with left quad tightness during the Fever's preseason earlier this month, reports are indicating that the two injuries aren't connected. Regardless, the Fever will have at least four games where they're without their best player and on-court conductor, which could pose some problems for the franchise (despite their easy upcoming schedule).
Fever head coach Stephanie White spoke with the media on Monday and addressed where her team stands in the wake of Clark being sidelined.
"I don't know when it happened. I know after [Indiana's May 24 game], we got a message that something was going on with her leg, and they were getting an MRI. And we got the word yesterday," White said, per an X post from Chloe Peterson of IndyStar.
When asked whether her team is equipped to deal with a change like this, White added, "I think so. I think that's the advantage of our depth... I think it's the advantage of the depth that we added in the offseason. That we're equipped. Certainly, we'd rather have [the injury] early than late. It's a great opportunity for our team to find an identity. It's a great opportunity for our team to play in a different way.
"But I also think it's a great opportunity for Caitlin to watch the game from the sideline, to grow in almost like a coaching kind of mindset," she added. "And see some different things that we might be talking about on film, addressing it in practice to see it develop in live action."
In other words, White is hoping Clark can come back better than ever, both physically and mentally, after this injury.