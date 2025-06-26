DeWanna Bonner Out, Aari McDonald In: Fever Must Adjust After Offseason Falls Flat

DeWanna Bonner's short-lived stint with the Indiana Fever officially concluded Wednesday morning, the team announcing that they had waived the 37-year-old veteran, re-signing guard Aari McDonald in a corresponding move.

Following a prolonged stint away from the team, the 6-time All-Star indicated she no longer has any interest in playing for the Fever, as first reported by Annie Costabile of Front Office Sports on Tuesday night.

Breaking: The Indiana Fever have waived DeWanna Bonner and signed Aari McDonald for the remainder of the season, the team announced. pic.twitter.com/ODkmwOKsLc — espnW (@espnW) June 25, 2025

Fever fans will be excited for the return of McDonald after the former No. 3 overall pick made a strong first impression earlier this season.

That said, Bonner's sudden departure highlights the undeniable reality that Indiana's highly anticipated offseason hasn't quite panned out.

Fever Offseason Hasn't Lived Up to the Hype

May 28, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sydney Colson (51) reacts to a call from the referee in the first quarter against the Washington Mystics at Entertainment & Sports Arena. Mandatory Credit: Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images | Emily Faith Morgan-Imagn Images

Thanks to a strong second-half surge headed by Caitlin Clark, the Fever overcame a 3-10 start in 2024 to make the playoffs as the #6 seed. They were subsequently dismantled by Stephanie White's Connecticut Sun in the first round, outscored by 30 points across the two-game sweep.

While the Fever undoubtedly had top-end talent, headlined by Clark, the first-round walloping seemed to indicate that Indiana needed improved depth, and perhaps experience, to be a true postseason contender.

The efforts to build such a team began soon after the 2024 season ended as Indiana quickly fired first-year head coach Christie Sides, replacing her with White, one season removed from being named WNBA Coach of the Year in 2023.

Behind a new front office headed by president Kelly Krauskopf and general manager Amber Cox, the Fever added both depth and experience. Bonner would follow White from Connecticut to Indiana, signing in free agency alongside Natasha Howard, Sydney Colson, and Brianna Turner. They'd also acquire Sophie Cunningham and this year's 19th overall pick in a three-team trade that sent NaLyssa Smith to the Dallas Wings.

It would be impetuous and misleading to label this offseason an abject failure on all accounts. Credit where credit is due -- the Fever are in a stronger position this season thanks to a few select moves.

Cunningham has been a welcome addition off the bench, giving Indiana another guard who can reliably shoot the three-ball. Her recent skirmish with Jacy Sheldon has been hotly debated on the grounds of morality and sportsmanship, but Fever fans seem to appreciate her willingness to play physical and stand up for Clark.

The decision to ship Smith away was ultimately a prescient one. After averaging double-figures in her first three WNBA seasons, the 24-year-old is in the midst of a career-worst season with Dallas, averaging just 6.9 PPG and 4.5 rebounds on a struggling Wings squad.

Arguably most impactful was the decision to bring back Kelsey Mitchell on a core contract, re-signing the 29-year-old guard to a 1-year, $249,244 super-max contract. Mitchell is in the midst of another strong offensive campaign and has been invaluable for the Fever offense amidst Clark's injury and recent struggles.

Kelsey Mitchell was raining threes in Seattle ☔️



26 PTS | 5 3PM | 4 AST



vote Kelz to #WNBAAllStar2025 at https://t.co/ZtH8nQne6r 🤩 pic.twitter.com/GC9BBtTUhV — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 25, 2025

Still, I wouldn't venture to say that the positives outshine the negatives.

It's easy to play Monday morning quarterback, but Indiana might regret allowing Erica Wheeler to walk in free agency, as well as leaving Temi Fagbenle unprotected for the expansion draft.

Wheeler averaged just 3.9 PPG with the Fever last season, but has thrived with the Seattle Storm this year, becoming an integral part of one of the league's top offenses. Fagbenle, meanwhile, has found increased success in a larger role with the Golden State Valkyries -- given Indiana's current frontcourt situation, it sure seems like they could've used her.

It would be easier to stomach some of the departures if the new additions were off to a stronger start.

Cox was right to identify that the Fever needed more veteran experience. Of the 13 players that appeared on Indiana's roster last season, 9 had played just two seasons or less in the WNBA entering 2024. That's not a recipe for postseason success, and with Clark quickly ascending to stardom, the Fever needed to close the gap.

Bonner (37), Colson (35), Howard (33), Turner (28), and Cunningham (28) certainly all check the experience box. In terms of production, it's been a different story.

Turner's struggled mightily in her limited minutes thus far, and while Colson's playing time has nearly doubled from her past three seasons with the Las Vegas Aces, she hasn't yet meshed with the Fever offense.

Howard has been more of a mixed bag. On the one hand, she's arguably an upgrade over Smith and has averaged double figures while starting every game at the four. Still, her scoring has seen a considerable drop from last season, where she averaged 17.6 PPG, and her style of play doesn't allow Indiana to spread the floor offensively.

With Bonner's brief Fever stint ending unceremoniously, it's no question who the biggest letdown of the offseason is. Despite being the oldest player on the roster entering 2025, there was excitement around the 37-year-old, fresh off an All-Star campaign as the leading scorer on a Connecticut team that reached the WNBA semifinals. Instead, the 6-foot-4 forward found herself out of the starting lineup three games into the season, struggling to make much of an impact on either side of the court.

DeWanna Bonner, via the Fever release, on her departure from Indianapolis: pic.twitter.com/C9TEEmKgCf — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 25, 2025

Still in search of a championship to round out an impressive 16-year career, Bonner was supposed to be Indiana's veteran leader who could simultaneously serve as a reliable scoring option behind Clark, Mitchell, and Aliyah Boston. Needless to say, that vision is little more than a fantasy now.

Fever Must Adjust Sights to Counter Dissapointing Offseason

Jun 3, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Aari McDonald (2) celebrates during a game between the Indiana Fever and the Washington Mystics at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Mandatory Credit: Grace Smth- INDIANAPOLIS STAR-Imagn Images | Grace Smith-INDIANAPOLIS STAR-Imagn Images

Bonner's failed Fever tenure may be an indictment of Indiana's offseason, but it does come with a silver lining -- the return of Aari McDonald.

The Fever took advantage of Bonner's vacated roster spot, signing McDonald for the remainder of the season.

welcome back to Indy, Aari McDonald.



let’s get to work 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Cuyj9fqOmV — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) June 25, 2025

McDonald's first stint only lasted three games, signing a hardship contract after injuries to Clark and Cunningham, but it was impactful nonetheless. The 26-year-old proved to be an exciting boost off the bench, averaging 11.0 points while playing over 25 minutes a night.

By rule, Indiana was forced to release McDonald once they had 10 healthy players on the active roster. But good fortune is on her side, and she quickly finds herself back with the Fever, this time getting a chance to play alongside Clark.

Indiana's backcourt is crowded, already featuring Clark, Mitchell, Cunningham, Colson, and Lexie Hull, but McDonald is a worthwhile addition.

Hull has fared well in the starting lineup, thanks in part to her defensive prowess, and Cunningham has supplied energy off the bench, but the Fever could benefit from a strong scoring threat in their second unit.

Taken 3rd overall in the 2021 WNBA Draft, McDonald comes with the allure of a former top prospect whose potential remains untapped. Her initial three-game stint provided a glimpse of what she can contribute offensively, and there's always the hope for an even higher ceiling if Indiana can fully unlock her.

Plus, her presence on the roster may lead to more small-ball lineups moving forward. The Fever have seen success with guard-heavy looks already this season, as evidenced by the prolificClark-Mitchell-Cunningham-Hull-Boston lineup, which continues to grade out favorably in the analytics.

Indiana is dangerous when they can push the pace, spread the floor, and still rely on Boston's presence to balance things out inside. McDonald gives the Fever another guard capable of playing fast and hitting from distance -- that's rarely a bad thing.

The big question is what Indiana ultimately elects to do with the frontcourt.

6-foot-2 rookie forward Makayla Timpson, taken with the 19th overall pick from the NaLyssa Smith trade, has played sparingly, still stuck behind Turner and Damiris Dantas in the bench rotation.

Dantas will be temporarily suspended as she competes for Brazil in AmeriCup, but she's slated to return to the team on July 8.

Something I missed while on my flight:



The Fever have officially suspended Damiris Dantas’ contract, as expected. She will be away from the team through July 8 as she competes in AmeriCup with the Brazilian National Team.



Fever have 10 active players. — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 25, 2025

Regardless, Indiana would greatly benefit from increased forward depth. As of May 28, the Fever have allowed the most points inside the paint in the entire league, a 10-game stretch that highlights the frontcourt's struggles.

According to Her Hoop Stats WNBA Salary Cap Database, the Fever have $111,945 in cap space. However, that's without Dantas' $100,000 on the books. Once Dantas returns, the Fever will not have the cap space to add a league minimum contract to the books.

Unless they're willing to waive Turner's $85,000 contract, Indiana won't have much of an avenue to make a long-term addition.

Parting ways with yet another piece of the big offseason plan isn't ideal, but it could be necessary if the Fever seek to bolster their depth for a potential playoff run. Indiana needs to tighten up their interior defense, and Turner hasn't provided much, averaging just 4.1 minutes in 11 games.

Clark and Boston make the Fever a threat should they qualify for the postseason, but in an Eastern Conference that boasts both the Atlanta Dream and the reigning champion New York Liberty, Indiana can't afford to sit on their hands if they wish to contend come October.

Recommended Reading: