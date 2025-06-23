Indiana Fever Have Issues Beyond Caitlin Clark's Shooting Woes

It's been a rough past two games for the Indiana Fever.

It's not simply two losses in consecutive fashion -- Indiana has surrendered fourth-quarter leads in back-to-back games, drawing the white hot spotlight onto a struggling Caitlin Clark.

While still averaging 15.0 PPG across the last two contests, no one can deny that Clark doesn't quite look like herself. Typically prolific from deep, the Fever's star guard is shooting just 1-for-17 from beyond the arc, and has turned the ball over 14 times to boot.

To her credit, she's owned Indiana's late-game woes, taking accountability for Sunday's defeat. And she's likely right to do so. As presently constituted, it would seem the Fever's success is incredibly dependent on Clark's performance.

That's not to say that the sky is falling, necessarily. It's a safe bet that their All-WNBA star will return to form sooner rather than later.

Unfortunately, Indiana's problems do not start and end with Clark's shooting slump. Her dry spell may generate headlines, but there are other concerns to be wary of moving forward.

Trouble in the Paint

Jun 22, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) scores a layup against Indiana Fever forward Natasha Howard (6) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Since May 28, the Fever have allowed the most points inside the paint (39.1).

That's a 9-game span that coincides with Clark coming out of the lineup due to a left quad strain after playing the New York Liberty on May 24. For context, Indiana allowed just 30.1 PITP, a mark that ranked third-best in the WNBA, through the first four games prior to her injury.

It's doubtful there's much correlation between the two as Clark's return has done little to quell this issue.

The Fever rank top-five in opposing fastbreak points during this span (10.8), meaning that nearly 75% of the damage is coming out of half-court sets.

This interior defense, or rather lack thereof, was on display Sunday against Las Vegas as the Fever let a 5-point halftime lead slip away.

28 of the Aces' 53 second-half points (52.8%) came from inside the paint. On the season, Las Vegas only gets about 36% of their total scoring from inside, indicating a marked increase in success against the Fever.

In fact, Las Vegas' 28 points inside the paint during the second half are the most they've scored in any half all season long.

Indiana struggled to stop A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young, who combined for 26 PITP on the day and 18 of the Aces' 28 during the second half. Part of that trouble included fouls, as the Fever sent Las Vegas to the line multiple times on driving layups during the fourth quarter.

It likely doesn't help that the Fever have been without veteran 6-foot-4 forward DeWanna Bonner, who has been away from the team for the last four games. Still, Indiana has respectable size and one of the league's best perimeter defenders in Lexie Hull.

They shouldn't be struggling this much inside defensively, and it's worth tracking moving forward.

Second-Half Stumbles

Jun 22, 2025; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) is defended by Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) and guard Dana Evans (11) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

In their last five games, the Indiana Fever are the third-worst second-half team in the WNBA, outscored by an average of 6 points per game. Only the Chicago Sky and Los Angeles Sparks are worse in that span.

It's important to give some context. This five-game stretch begins with a June 10 matchup against the Atlanta Dream -- Clark was still sidelined, and the Fever were outscored 44-25 in the second half. It also obviously includes each of the last two collapses, which saw Clark neutralized and Indiana outpaced by a combined 103-72 in second-half play.

However, it also includes their battles against the Liberty and Connecticut Sun, where the Fever enjoyed double-digit victories on the back of strong second-half performances from Clark.

It begs the question -- are the Fever too reliant on Clark when the game tightens up?

Indiana naturally leans on #22 during late-game situations, as any team would with their most dynamic scorer. And to be clear, there are plenty of times when that reliance has been rewarded. The wins over New York and Connecticut are prime examples of Clark taking over and leading the Fever to a win down the stretch.

The most recent tilts against the Golden State Valkyries and Las Vegas Aces show the other side of this dependence.

Both contests saw Clark defended aggressively and physically, the opponent clearly making it a priority to subdue Indiana's top scorer. But interesting to note, it seemed to have little impact on the Fever as a unit in the first half.

Clark was held to 2 points on 1-of-8 shooting in the first half against Golden State and 5 points on 2-of-9 shooting against Las Vegas. Yet in both cases, the Fever entered halftime with a lead. Clark was a happy and willing facilitator, drawing the defense's focus towards her and finding open teammates over and over again.

In the first half alone, she had 6 assists against the Valkyries and 8 against the Aces.

Caitlin Clark in the first half:



5 points

8 assists

2 rebounds



Fever lead by 6 pic.twitter.com/mUnxantt1t — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) June 22, 2025

But the story shifts. In the second half of both contests, Clark would dish out a combined total of just 5 assists while turning the ball over 9 times.

As the clock dwindled, a Fever offense that was thriving off of ball movement and sharp set-up passes began to slow down, becoming more stagnant and, more often than not, putting the ball in the hands of Clark, who struggled to convert.

As I noted earlier, it's not likely that Clark will have many 1-for-17 stretches from three-point land the rest of the season.

However, this two-game skid should raise some eyebrows. Indiana's struggles to replicate their first-half style of play, and subsequently living or dying by Clark's shooting touch, is a flawed formula that places a large burden on their young star's shoulders.

