Fever's Caitlin Clark Off-Ball Experiment Remains a Work in Progress
The Indiana Fever are now four games into the season and are putting up some pretty impressive statistics. According to the WNBA's advanced stats page, the Fever are third overall in offensive rating, unsurprisingly behind the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx. Indiana also places third in defense, trailing the Phoenix Mercury and Golden State Valkyries—the above numbers combining to place the Fever second in overall net rating.
What makes this all the more impressive is that Indiana brought in several new pieces during the offseason—so building chemistry while already competing as a top-tier team is no small feat.
Indiana’s defense is noticeably better under the guidance of new head coach Stephanie White, who’s Connecticut Sun sat at the top of the WNBA’s defensive rankings last season. And with all the shooters the Fever have on the roster, it’s no surprise they come in near the top offensively, even while still figuring things out.
Indiana is trying to change it up some to be less predictable to opponents, knowing that their star point guard Caitlin Clark is at the top of every team's scouting report.
One strategy the Fever are experimenting with is taking the ball out of Clark’s hands at times and playing her off-ball. While the idea makes sense in theory—using her shooting to create space and keep defenses on their toes—early attempts to execute it in games have shown it’s a tough adjustment to get right.
Testing out playing Caitlin Clark off-ball early is a sound strategy for the Fever given the above and since the team will need to have all its counters battle tested come playoff time. However, the experiment has also caused some unrest among the team's fanbase for several reasons.
She’s a Generational Playmaker
Clark’s elite court vision and passing ability are her superpowers. Taking the ball out of her hands too often means neutralizing what she does best—controlling tempo, reading defenses, and creating for others. The offense flows best when she’s the one orchestrating.
The Fever Are Still Building Chemistry
With so many new faces and a first-year head coach in White, Indiana is still figuring out its identity. Making too many experimental shifts early could slow that growth.
Indiana Doesn’t Currently Have an Alternative High-Level Passer
The Fever lack another natural playmaker who can consistently initiate offense at a high level. Until someone else steps up, taking the ball out of Clark’s hands too often can slow things down and make it tougher to get good looks.
While there’s an argument for the off-ball experiment being effective—Steph Curry’s execution is a prime example of how successful it can be when done right—Clark’s playmaking has been noticeably missed in the moments Indiana has run those sets. For the strategy to click, the Fever ideally need someone with a high-level passing IQ (think an Alyssa Thomas-type facilitator) to take the reins in those moments—and right now, that player doesn’t seem to be on the roster.
That’s not to say Indiana should scrap the idea entirely, but Clark’s role as the primary creator should remain front and center. With the off-ball looks providing the seasoning, but not substituting for the main course.
So it's safe to say thus far, the early returns for the Fever are both encouraging and a work in progress.