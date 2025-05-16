Fever WNBA Season Opener vs Sky: Game Keys Beyond Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese
At long last the 2025 WNBA season has arrived. For fans of the Indiana Fever, this means the first real look at the squad's overhauled roster, in one of five matchups against the Chicago Sky. With both team's improved heading into the new campaign, here is a look at how the contest could be decided.
Battle of the boards:
Fever coach Stephanie White remarked about the challenge of keeping the Sky bigs off the glass during a recent practice, which is probably a good indicator she sees that as a key to the outcome. Chicago obviously boasts a formidable frontcourt, spearheaded by Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese. Reese led the league in rebounds per game in 2024, but Cardoso should play a larger role for the Sky this season as well, meaning her presence will be felt near the rim.
The Fever did bring in some size in the offseason, but still don't feature too many huge bodies in the vein of Chicago's personnel. Indiana will look to rebound by committee with the additions of Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner and Brianna Turner hopefully leading to an improvement on a weak area from last year.
Transition attack:
If the Fever can clean up the defensive glass, they should be able to get out and run, and they have a decided advantage over the Sky in transition. Asking Cardoso, Reese and others to keep up with Caitlin Clark, Kelsey Mitchell and the team's new versatile forwards is a tall task. Especially if Clark is able to get rebounds herself and go.
In addition, the Fever are able to spread the floor with shooting, and a defense that isn't set is at the mercy of the plethora of offensive talent Indiana possesses.
Building chemistry:
With new players, comes an adjustment period. This is something to watch for both the Fever and Sky. Chicago should operate more smoothy offensively with veteran floor general Courtney Vandersloot at the helm, however, in integrating her, trade acquisition Ariel Atkins, and others, it could still take a bit of time before the team hits peak efficiency.
Of course, the same goes for Indiana. While the team's foundation remains the same, the rest of the roster has changed. It's only natural for there to be some growing pains in the process of acclimating all the new pieces.
Injury aspect:
Clark appears to be none the worse for wear when it comes to the quad tightness that plagued her in the preseason. But Sophie Cunningham's ankle injury is perhaps the biggest storyline heading into the game. Cunningham looks to be an X-factor for the Fever given her versatility and toughness. So it will be a tough short term blow if she is unable to go in the season opener.
Anytime the Fever and Sky face off there will be a lot of attention around Clark and Reese heading in. And while the two stars will be obvious keys for their respective teams, the outcome will be decided by a variety of details. Chicago presents a specific challenge to Indiana due to size and what should be a more focused offensive attack. Still, the Fever's firepower across the board could prove too much for the Sky to handle.