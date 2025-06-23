Caitlin Clark Owns Fever's Fourth Quarter Struggles After Loss to Aces

The Indiana Fever fell to the Las Vegas Aces 89-81 on Sunday, squandering a third-quarter lead for the second game in a row.

Much of the spotlight falls on struggling Fever star Caitlin Clark, who took accountability for Indiana's late-game struggles.

"Just the little things, we've kinda just shot ourselves in the foot consistently. We turn the ball over, we foul a lot, those are just easy points for them," Clark lamented in postgame media availability. "And that mostly falls on me as our point guard, I think I really have to get us into stuff.

Clark finished with 19 points and 10 assists, but the negatives were louder. After shooting 3-of-14 in Thursday's defeat to the Golden State Valkyries, Clark finished Sunday 7-of-20 from the field and just 1-for-10 from deep. She also struggled to control the basketball, surrendering 8 turnovers, including two during a crucial fourth-quarter stretch that helped the Aces ice the game away.

"Especially in the fourth quarter, we didn't do a good job of taking care of the ball -- I didn't -- so I think it just starts with me and just getting better at that."

Caitlin Clark speaks about the game getting away in the fourth quarter pic.twitter.com/7UXokAXKjn — Moreau Sports Media Prod Co. (@MoreauSportsCo) June 22, 2025

Indiana led 61-58 at the close of the third quarter, but fouls and turnovers fed into a strong surge from Las Vegas, who outscored the Fever by 11 points in the fourth quarter.

It comes on the back of another disappointing collapse on Thursday in which the Fever surrendered a 59-55 third-quarter lead, outpaced by the Valkyries 33-18 in the final frame.

"For us today, I think this is much different than the Golden State loss. Golden State, we just got straight out outplayed, outhustled," Clark noted. "Tonight, we did things well for a good portion of the game, I thought we executed our scout in the ways that we wanted to. Down the stretch, we just really couldn't find a way to get it done."

Regardless, it's back-to-back losses with blown leads and self-inflicted wounds -- not to mention a 1-for-17 slump from three-point land for #22. It's hard not to feel like they've let these last two slip away.

I feel like we're really close to being really good, and think that's what kind of been frustrating about these few losses. Caitlin Clark

Clark and the Fever will have a chance to get back to .500 on Tuesday as they continue their west coast trip with a battle against the Seattle Storm.

