The Indiana Fever made big waves in the offseason heading into 2025. From a retooled roster with marquee signings of vets like DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard, to unveiling their bold “Now You Know” campaign accompanied with merchandise stating “Every Game is a Home Game,” the franchise was selling championship energy––and fans eagerly bought into it.

But have the Fever been able to back up the hype?

Now, nearly halfway through the season the Fever sit under .500 with a 9-10 record, so it’s fair to ask, what exactly happened to the dominance they were selling?

You just never know which Fever team you’re going to get each game and that makes it so hard to trust them. Back under .500, more self inflicted wounds. — fetty. (@fettyfilm) July 9, 2025

There’s no denying the Fever have plenty of talent. Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston, and Kelsey Mitchell have all made the All-Star roster, and the team even snagged their first-ever Commissioner’s Cup title against the No. 1 ranked Minnesota Lynx. But for a franchise that came in talking big, the journey has been anything but smooth.

Caitlin Clark gave her teammates their flowers after they won the Commissioner's Cup Championship while she was out with injury 👏 pic.twitter.com/65ryXHxwzJ — espnW (@espnW) July 2, 2025

The adversities the team has faced have been like no other in the league. They’ve been riddled with injuries––including to franchise cornerstone Clark, who’s missed half the season––and Indiana had to learn to play with a slew of new key signings. Add to that the unexpected exit of Bonner––a veteran presence expected to be the vocal leader in the locker room, all of which has thrust the Fever into situations where they've had to scramble to figure things out on the fly.

EXCLUSIVE: DeWanna Bonner has no interest in returning to play for the Fever.



Multiple sources told Front Office Sports that the fit in Indiana was “off” from the beginning.@AnnieCostabile has the full story ⬇️ — Front Office Sports (@FOS) June 24, 2025

These curveballs have led to major inconsistency on the court—beating top seeds like the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx one night, then falling to lottery teams like the Los Angeles Sparks and Golden State Valkyries the next. For fans who bought into championship expectations, it’s been a sort of whiplash. Die-hard fans are starting to lose hope––as in a time of the season when teams are usually finding their rhythm, the Fever look like they’re starting from scratch.

1st fever game I’ve ever shut off cause it was so pathetic https://t.co/6KDGF4glgF — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) July 9, 2025

While not knowing which team to expect from game to game, it should be noted that the Fever are still building and there are a lot of bright spots––the Commissioner’s Cup win wasn’t a fluke and they’re putting up stronger defensive ratings and more points in the paint than they did at the start of last season. But this isn’t a team steamrolling the league like the pre-season rally cries suggested.

Right now the Fever are in a purgatory of inconsistency, with a heavy spotlight on the next few games. From coaching decisions, to possible roster additions, to the players themselves rising to the occasion, all eyes are on the Fever to live up to the bold expectations they set for the season.

Because as of now, they've fallen flat.

