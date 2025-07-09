Caitlin Clark Accomplishes Fever-Related WNBA All-Star Team Draft Goal

The Indiana Fever are well represented heading into the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. And on top of having three players as part of the festivities, all the Fever players will be a part of the same squad.

That's because team captain Caitlin Clark was able to select both Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell when drafting head-to-head with fellow captain and Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier.

Clark selected Boston with the first overall pick in the draft, leaving little room for suspense there. She was then able to snag Mitchell with her first pick amongst the reserves, after Collier went with her own teammate Courtney Williams first during that portion of the draft.

With her 1st pick, Caitlin Clark selects Aliyah Boston for Team Clark



2025 WNBA All-Star

Said selections will allow the Fever All-Stars to all share the floor during the exhibition on July 19. Clark, Boston and Mitchell will surely show off their chemistry under New York Liberty coach Sandy Brondello (who Clark traded Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve for), much to the delight of the home town crowd in Indianapolis.

The Fever trio will be joined by Sabrina Ionescu (Liberty), A'ja Wilson (Las Vegas Aces), Satou Sabally (Phoenix Mercury), Gabby Williams (Seattle Storm), Sonia Citron (Washington Mystics), Kiki Iriafen (Mystics), Jackie Young (Aces), and Kayla Thornton (Golden State Valkyries).

Team Clark



Caitlin Clark selected Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell for her team in the #WNBAAllStar2025 Game.

Clark seemed particularly content with her roster during the ESPN televised pick-off vs Collier, highlighting her team's versatility at the guard position when it comes to spreading the floor. However, she also made sure her team was not at a size disadvantage with her selections of Wilson, Sabally, and of course Boston, when choosing between the starters.

Regardless, Clark is certainly most satisfied by accomplishing her goal of getting her Indiana teammates on her squad. Which means the Fever are set to put on a show during the WNBA All-Star Game.

