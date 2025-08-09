Indiana Fever Injuries: Potential Point Guard Options Until Caitlin Clark Returns

“Adversity” has become a term synonymous with much of the Indiana Fever’s season, as they’ve faced relentless setbacks due to injuries. For a team that started the year with just an 11-player roster, each absence carries significant weight.

On Friday, the team announced that Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald had both suffered season-ending injuries during Thursday’s matchup against the Phoenix Mercury—both playing the point guard position. And with star floor general Caitlin Clark already sidelined, recovering from a groin injury, the team now finds itself staring down a daunting stretch with a gaping hole at the point position.

Sydney Colson (left ACL tear) and Aari McDonald (broken bone in right foot) will both miss the remainder of the season after suffering injuries during our game in Phoenix on Thursday.



Because losing Colson and McDonald would cut the Fever’s roster to nine healthy players available, the team once again qualifies to sign a player on a hardship contract.

Unfortunately, because of league rules, Indiana will not be able to sign a hardship player until after tomorrow's game against Chicago and will have to go out with the nine players they currently have for that game.

The Fever will undoubtedly be on the hunt to bring in aid at the position. But point guards in the WNBA are highly sought after and there are limited options.

The Indiana Fever Will Look For Point Guard Options Amid Injury Woes

Aug 7, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Indiana Fever guard Aari McDonald (2) against the Phoenix Mercury during an WNBA game at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Odyssey Sims

Jun 6, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Odyssey Sims (0) dribbles during the first half against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Odyssey Sims joined the Los Angeles Sparks last season soon after Aari McDonald went out with a foot injury and stayed on with the team through early July, when she was then waived by the Los Angeles Sparks on July 2, 2025. This decision was made following the return of Julie Allemand from EuroBasket and the signing of Julie Vanloo. Sims had been averaging 9.8 points and 3.5 assists in 12 games for the Sparks, and can be a stabilizing presence in the point guard position as a veteran of the league.

Grace Berger

Jul 28, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Wings guard Grace Berger (9) and New York Liberty guard Rebekah Gardner (7) in action during the game between the Dallas Wings and the New York Liberty at College Park Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Grace Berger is currently signed to the Dallas Wings on her third seven-day hardship contract with the team that began August 5. Unless the Wings decide to sign her to a rest-of-season contract, they must let her go as a player can only sign three consecutive hardship contracts with one team. The Fever can elect to wait a few days to sign Berger, if they feel she would fit with the team––and being that she was drafted to Indiana before being waived before the season started at the beginning of February, the familiarity could be a plus.

Serena Sundell

Apr 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Serena Sundell poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected with the number twenty six overall pick to the Seattle Storm in the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

If the Fever want to take a chance on a rookie point guard, Serena Sundell could be an option as a pair of young legs. Though the rookie was drafted by the Seattle Storm in 2025, she was cut after one preseason game. The Fever would have to gamble on her dominance in college at Kansas State where Sundell averaged 14.1 points and 7.3 assists in her senior year as a Wildcat.

Whether Indiana opts for the proven experience of a player like Odyssey Sims, the franchise familiarity of Grace Berger, or the untapped potential of a rookie such as Serena Sundell, the decision will need to be swift.

Every game matters for a roster already stretched thin. The Fever’s choice could determine how long they can weather the storm of adversity until Clark returns to lead the team to a genuine playoff push.

