Indiana Fever 'Twins' Provide Formula for Future Wins Against Atlanta Dream

Indiana Fever standouts Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham provided a boost for the team against the Atlanta Dream.

May 17, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) and Indiana Fever guard Lexie Hull (10) pose for a photo Saturday, May 17, 2025, before a game between the Indiana Fever and the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Mandatory Credit: Grace Smith- Imagn Images via IndyStar
One of the more amusing aspects of Indiana Fever training camp was the confusion arising around the perceived physical similarities between Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull. The pair leaned into this "twins" bit with Hull admitting even some around the team have mixed them up at times.

However, Thursday night's contest against the Atlanta Dream was the first time fans have gotten to see the pair in action together, and the results were very encouraging. Because what Cunningham and Hull provided off the bench looked like a formula for basketball success from the lookalikes.

The tandem allowed the Fever to show off a different look against a Dream team with tremendous size inside, as their presence on the floor together gave Indiana a boost of energy and movement helping lead to the victory.

This was displayed through the box score, since Hull and Cunningham were +14 and +10 respectively, the two best numbers for the Fever in the contest.

The pair combined for 19 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists and 2 steals in the win. And the floor spacing they provided, along with still being able to bring what was needed to compete with the physical nature of the Dream, was much needed.

After the game, Indiana coach Stephanie White credited the team's versatility and collective effort for allowing the Fever to overcome the matchup problems Atlanta presents, specifically citing the contributions from the bench—which was of course spearheaded by the aforementioned duo.

And if the ugly victory for Indiana was any indication, the Fever's "twins" are sure to be the key to future wins as well.

Robin Lundberg is a media veteran and hoops head who has spent the bulk of his career with iconic brands like Sports Illustrated and ESPN. His insights have also been featured on platforms such as Fox and CNN and he can currently be heard hosting shows for Sirius XM and on his popular YouTube channel. And now he brings his basketball expertise to Women's Fastbreak On SI and Indiana Fever On SI!

