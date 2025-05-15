Lexie Hull Reveals Confused Reality of Sophie Cunningham Fever 'Twin' Bit
On April 30, an Indiana Fever fan made an X post that featured a screenshot of the YouTube video thumbnails the Fever posted for Lexie Hull and Sophie Cunningham during the team's media day. The post was captioned, "for a spilt second i thought they posted the same video twice lmao".
Cunningham quickly responded to this post on X, writing, "twins 👯".
This comment from Cunningham allowed the Fever's fan base to address what had been a sort of elephant in the room to that point: that she and Lexie Hull look quite similar.
Since then, both Fever fans and these two players have leaned in to their similar aesthetic, making for several hilarious comments. In fact, an announcer during Indiana's May 10 preseason game against the Atlanta Dream incorrectly called Cunningham Hull when watching a replay.
Hull spoke with the media after her team's May 14 practice. And at one point, she revealed that this isn't the first time these two have been confused for each other.
"It's funny, today I got breakfast, and like you said, someone said 'Good morning, Sophie', and I didn't correct them, just kept moving on with my day," Hull said with a smile, per an X post from @drafts95452567.
"But that has happened a lot. Not only from people just in the city, but also our staff. Just, things happen really quick, and especially on film, it's hard.
"So it's going to be a funny little bit throughout the season," she added.
Props to both Hull and Cunningham for being good sports about members of the Fever community getting them confused.