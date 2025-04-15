Indiana Fever WNBA Draft: These 3 Picks Will Battle for Roster Spot in Training Camp
Barring some unexpected maneuvering, the Indiana Fever will likely only be able to start the season with 11 players on the roster. This means the team's three WNBA Draft picks are set to enter a heated training camp competition for essentially one spot.
That's because the Fever had 12 players listed on the roster entering the draft, with two of them being Jillian Alleyne and Jaelyn Brown, who are on training camp contracts. Given Indiana's salary cap situation and minimum salary requirements, the 15 total players currently on the Fever is almost certainly going to be whittled down to 11 to start the season.
Of course, all the players selected should have ample opportunity to prove to the front office that they made the right move taking them in the draft. Here's who the Fever took with each pick and how they could help bolster the squad.
No. 19: Makayla Timpson, Florida State
Timpson's talent stands out. She is an athletic rim runner and rim protector, which would make her a seamless fit next to Caitlin Clark and a Fever team that likes to get out in transition. Timpson was the only player to average over 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 blocks in college last season, so her production wasn't lacking.
This is why Rebecca Lobo gave her such a ringing endorsement on the draft broadcast and predicted she has a great chance to stick with the Fever. The biggest drawback for Timpson may be that Indiana brought in Brianna Turner to occupy a similar role. Still, it's hard to ignore the potential of the 6'2" prospect and how she could grow with the existing core. Timpson is likely the favorite for that final roster spot.
No. 20: Bree Hall, South Carolina
Hall obviously comes from a winning pedigree with the Gamecocks. And she enters camp with this advantage, knowing how to play her role, which ideally translates as 3 and D depth at the WNBA level. Hall did not shoot the ball particularly well from the floor for South Carolina, but did hit the three at a 38% clip last season.
Plus, she brings a tenacity defensively that earned her big minutes in Dawn Staley's rotation the last two years. She will look to fill an arguable void for the Fever when it comes to big guards who can defend.
No. 33: Yvonne Ejim, Gonzaga
The numbers state Ejim's case. She entered her professional career as Gonzaga's all-time leading scorer and played more games than anyone in program history. The Fever cited her versatility and the fact that she possesses both a face-up game and a post game in discussing the team's selection strategy. Not to mention the motor and defensive capabilities that had her on the floor so much for the Zags. One cannot dismiss her chances given the above.
All in all, the Fever's 2025 WNBA Draft once again proved that everything with the team is interesting. That now goes for training camp battles as well.