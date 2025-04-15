Indiana Fever On SI

Rebecca Lobo Predicts Fever WNBA Draft Pick Has ‘Great Chance to Stick’ With Indiana

Rebecca Lobo is optimistic about Indiana Fever WNBA Draft pick Makayla Timpson making the team for the 2025 season.

Rosalina Lee

Sep 7, 2014; Phoenix, AZ, USA; ESPN announcer Rebecca Lobo during the game between the Phoenix Mercury against the Chicago Sky during game one of the WNBA Finals at US Airways Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The 2025 WNBA Draft is officially in the books and the next generation of stars found out where they will begin their professional journeys Monday night.

The Fever kicked off their draft at No. 19 with former Florida State forward/center Makayla Timpson. As the only women’s NCAA player to average over 15 points, 10 rebounds, and 3 blocks this season, Timpson looks like a strong fit for the defensive scheme Indiana is looking to implement under new head coach Stephanie White.

ESPN analyst and women's basketball legend Rebecca Lobo sees Timpson as an exciting piece to the puzzle Indiana’s been putting together this offseason, saying, “She plays exactly the way they want to play. She’s a rim runner, a rim protector. She’s quick, can grab those offensive boards.”

Lobo then emphasized that Timpson has a “great chance to stick with the Indiana Fever.”

But there’s a catch. The Fever only have enough cap space to start the season with one player who isn’t already committed to the roster. With vets Jaelyn Brown and Jillian Alleyne on training camp contracts, plus fellow draft picks Bree Hall (No. 20) and Yvonne Ejim (No. 33), the former Florida State standout will have to battle it out with the others for that final spot.

It’s a high-reward challenge, as a roster spot on the Fever has become especially coveted, due in large part to the spotlight Caitlin Clark brought to the franchise last season.

Of course, a rim runner like Timpson could make for a natural fit with Clark. And Lobo’s words do carry weight. So if she believes Timpson has a strong shot at making the team, that speaks volumes.

