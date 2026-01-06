Lexie Hull's Unrivaled Teammate Should Be Fever Free Agent Target

Lexie Hull can fit next to almost anyone on the court. Hull moves without the ball, spaces the floor as a shooter, and brings unmatched energy that works with any combination of players.

That has of course been the case with the Indiana Fever and translates to her time at Unrivaled. But it is one of her Unrivaled teammates who could be the perfect fit with her and the Fever as an addition in WNBA free agency.

Azura Stevens Would Make Awesome Addition for Indiana Fever

The Fever have been missing the right stretch big since Caitlin Clark arrived in Indianapolis, which is arguably the piece that would put them over the top as championship favorites.

Coach Stephanie White previously alluded to the absence of such a player when praising Chloe Bibby's contributions last season. While Bibby did provide lights out shooting in her limited run with the team, she has not yet proven to be a longterm solution or enough of a defensive factor on the floor.

That reality helps explain why Hull's Rose BC teammate Azura Stevens would be an awesome complement to the Fever's existing core. The Los Angeles Sparks standout offers size, all-around versatility, and the necessary outside shooting to potentially unlock the ideal lineup in Indiana.

Stevens averaged 12.8 points and 8 rebounds for Los Angeles last season while knocking down 38% of her outside shots. She also stands at 6'6", which would allow the Fever to keep size on the court and still spread the floor with Aliyah Boston commanding attention at center.

The power forward spot has been a bit of a revolving door for the Fever since Clark's rookie campaign. And last year's starter, Natasha Howard, is a prime candidate to depart amid an offseason where nearly every player in the league is a free agent. While Howard contributed to the team's success, she is not a threat from the perimeter, a limitation that would make Stevens a clear upgrade at the position.

The Fever are set up well heading into free agency due to both Clark and Boston being under contract and on team friendly rookie deals. That means they should have the resources to go hunting for even more support around the existing All-Stars.

Team brass would be wise to make Stevens a primary target, as there is no doubt she would be a pick up that would help the Fever thrive.

