What We Know About Caitlin Clark's Nike Signature Shoe

There were several reasons to believe that Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark will officially announce the release date of her debut Nike signature shoe at some point on June 16, when the Fever face the Toronto Tempo at home.

While Clark didn't actually announce the date when speaking to media pregame, she did say, “Mark your calendars, I guess” when asked about one of the blue friendship bracelets she was wearing pregame having “10-01-26” written on it, per an X post from Chloe Peterson.

Clark also mentioned that she has a specific date in mind for when she wants to first wear her signature shoe in a game, but didn't disclose that date to the public.

Caitlin Clark on her friendship bracelets: “Mark your calendars, I guess” with a laugh



Adds she has a date for her personal launch in mind. pic.twitter.com/6eU4gagW6k — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 16, 2026

Some fans thought Clark would make the release date announcement on Tuesday night, since she has been teasing the shoe for several days on her Instagram. She has changed her profile picture several times to what appear to be close-up photos of the shoe, and changed her username to "@caitlin1", which is what her debut shoe is expected to be called. Her old username was @caitlinclark22.

That blue color shown in her profile picture drew attention, especially after Clark was seen wearing the same shade of blue with her pregame outfit before Tuesday's home game.

When the Fever asked Clark to explain the outfit, Clark made sure to emphasize all the blue elements she's wearing, including her blue phone case. After noting this, Clark looked at the camera like a character from "The Office" might do, as if to emphasize there's more to this blue focus than she can admit right now, which she wants the person watching to understand.

Clark also showed off the aforementioned blue friendship bracelets in the video, emphasizing that they were "very important". One of them had "Caitlin 1" written on it, while the other had the aforementioned "10-01-26 date", which makes October 1, 2026, seem like a date fans will want to keep an eye on.

Part of this fit check, which CC emphasizes as “very important,” includes friendship bracelets which say “Caitlin 1” and “10-01-26”



(I’ll let y’all make your guesses) https://t.co/9RbqdaTyj2 pic.twitter.com/L1gdFMn3P0 — Chloe Peterson (@chloepeterson67) June 16, 2026

What Caitlin Clark Has Done and Said Regarding Her Nike Signature Shoes So Far

Clark initially made the reveal announcement for her debut signature Nike logo last August through a social media post that caught a ton of attention. There wasn't much additional information or reveals aside from Nike apparel containing her logo coming out in the ensuing months.

Then, on Christmas Day of 2025, Nike released a commercial that pertained to Clark's signature line, which birthed the "From Anywhere" catchphrase that has now become synonymous with No. 22.

Clark was the guest on a December 31 episode of Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, and said of her upcoming shoe, "The technology that we're going to put into it isn't anything that they've ever put into a basketball shoe before. So, I'm really excited about that."

While Clark didn't provide a specific date about when her shoe would release, it was rumored to drop in the spring of 2026.

new icon 😭 omg cc1’s are going to be so 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1oVLrJ1AUE — hannahgarrett lovebot (@winchesters) June 16, 2026

Spring is now five days away from ending, which means that the shoe won't be releasing in that timeline. Yet, given everything Clark is doing to promote the shoe, an official announcement in the very near future seems likely—with the long-awaited CC1s seemingly set to arrive this fall.