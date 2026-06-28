Balanced Attack Propels Fever Rout of Sparks: Takeaways

The Indiana Fever caught the Los Angeles Sparks at the right time. While the Fever had to make do without Caitlin Clark, facing a depleted Sparks team made things a little easier.

Los Angeles was not only without its best player and its own offensive engine in Kelsey Plum, but Cameron Brink was also unavailable. This exacerbated the woes for a team that entered the contest with a historically poor defense and is devoid of a perimeter creator in Plum's absence.

Indiana took advantage in a 111-87 victory. Four of the five Fever starters scored in double-figures, led by Kelsey Mitchell's 26 points and Aliyah Boston's 17 (with 15 coming in the first half when the team began pulling away). Monique Billings, who has had her issues getting going, also notably contributed with 15 points.

The Fever got bench points as well, including five from Bree Hall, who made one of the 12 allowable appearances on her development contract and got her first minutes on the year.

The defense was also on point. That has been an area of weakness but the team had no problem stifling the struggling Sparks.

Tyasha Harris Steps Up for Caitlin Clark

Indiana Fever guard Tyasha Harris (52) celebrates a 3-pointer Saturday, June 27, 2026, during the first half of a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. | Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Things got off to a good start with Tyasha Harris in the starting lineup in place of Clark. The veteran guard saw her first three-point attempt go through and got going from there.

Harris was a steady presence on the floor for Indiana, getting the team into the offense, and playing strong defense on the other side. Harris finished with 16 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists.

Perhaps this was the confidence boost she needed to break out in her reserve role once Clark is back in action.

Free Throws Go in Fever's Favor

The officiating around the Fever was a huge talking point coming in to the game, but mostly due to the controversial plays Clark was on the receiving end in the team's last loss to the Mercury. Coach Stephanie White called out the double-standard with Clark's whistle afterward.

But Indiana has struggled with foul trouble as a team all season. Things turned out differently for them against Los Angeles. The Fever attempted 33 free throws, making 27.

Indiana Can Get Healthy

Jun 24, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) in the first half against the Phoenix Mercury at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The timing worked out for the Fever not just in opponent but given the break in the schedule coming up.

Indiana improved to 11-8 on the season and don't play another game until July 5 in Las Vegas against the defending champion Aces. This will not only provide the entire squad some time to get rested and healthy, but obviously affords Clark to have had more than a week between games to get right.

Hopefully she will be ready to return after missing this game. Regardless, the Fever will take the win—and some needed time off.