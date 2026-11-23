Free agency is a huge opportunity for the Indiana Fever to finally address their defensive issues, a problem that is preventing them from making a championship tilt. Brittney Griner's availability is a solution the newly formed front office shouldn't pass up.

No single player will solve the team's fragilities, but Griner would be a big step in the right direction. The veteran is a free agent after an impressive season with the Connecticut Sun, proving she can still make a positive contribution on the floor. Griner's physical attributes would expand the Fever's tactical versatility.

Aliyah Boston will forever be Indiana's starting center, but with Griner on the roster, they would have more than just a backup big. The 36-year-old's impact is undeniable, meaning she would be a waste just sitting on the bench. Partnering Griner with Boston would be an intriguing option, especially as Boston's 3-point shot continues to improve.

With just one WNBA championship to her name, Griner will surely want to land with a competitor. Connecticut may have been financially rewarding for the Baylor legend; however, Indiana would allow her to expand her legacy at the highest level.

Griner shouldn't pass up the chance of leading Indiana to a title

With just 11 wins in 2026, the Sun endured yet another difficult campaign. The franchise is starting a new dawn as the Houston Comets and should build on the young core they have in place. Griner doesn't need to be a part of another transitional season. As she approaches the twilight of her career, Griner should follow DeWanna Bonner's example and pursue one more championship ring.

Despite the losing season, Griner continued to showcase her elite physical qualities. She averaged 13.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game, while shooting 52.7 percent from the floor. Griner's two-way contribution is still inevitable; alongside Boston and Caitlin Clark, she would only become more devastating.

Griner's basketball IQ and physicality would blend perfectly with Clark's offensive brilliance. For Clark to operate at her devastating best, she needs a frontcourt partner who can set effective screens and provide efficient scoring in the paint.

Boston has been Indiana's go-to option, but Griner's addition would allow her to stretch the floor and shoot more from deep without affecting the Fever's inside presence.

For this deal to become a reality, Griner would have to accept a significant pay cut from her time in Connecticut. Her previous one-year deal was worth $1,190,000. The Fever have the finances to offer Griner similar terms, but it would reduce their ability to attract other impactful defenders.

Indiana fans might not be excited by the prospect of Griner joining the franchise, but the veteran can still offer a lot to this roster -- if the finances make sense. Without significant defensive improvement, the Fever risk enduring another year of mediocrity. With a generational talent like Clark on their roster, that isn't acceptable.