Caitlin Clark Adds Another Accolade With New Best Selling Book

Caitlin Clark isn't just the face of the WNBA, she's become one of the most recognizable athletes in the world. Dating back to her time at Iowa, Clark has captured the eyes of millions due to her stellar play on the court. Fans flock to arenas every time she plays to see deep threes and flashy passes.

Clark's coming off of a career year. While the Indiana Fever didn't reach their goal of another championship this past season, they're fully-in on building around Clark. It'll be interesting to see how free agency shakes up, with a new front office and key contributors such as Kelsey Mitchell and Sophie Cunningham set to be free agents.

While the basketball side of things are still being worked out, Clark has been on what seems like a countrywide tour this offseason. Whether it's speaking at events, being part of pregame television or on late-night talkshows, Clark has boosted her personal brand to new heights.

Pat McAfee listens to Caitlin Clark Oct. 3, 2026 during a live broadcast of ESPN’s “College GameDay” in downtown Iowa City, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There's been tons of hype surrounding her new signature shoe as well, the 'CC1.' Clark's shoes have taken the basketball world by storm, recently being worn by both Michigan State and Duke players during their last meeting.

If that wasn't enough, Clark released a children's book titled "EXTRAordinary! A Little EXTRA to Reach BIG Dreams."

another accolade for the resume 🤩📚



congratulations on becoming a #1 New York Times bestselling author, CC 👏 pic.twitter.com/kEoSdanRGn — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) November 12, 2026

Caitlin Clark is now a New York Times best selling author

Clark's new book reached the top of the list of children's picture books, according to the New York Times.

Caitlin Clark hasn’t wasted her offseason! 🔥



From major brand deals and a MrBeast collab to the Jimmy Fallon Show, her popularity keeps growing. She’s building a brand beyond basketball.



What’s next for Caitlin? pic.twitter.com/tWZjqcwZ9M — Luna Williams (@Luna_4w) November 11, 2026

Clark, while on the TODAY show last week, described her inspiration behind the book.

"I had this mirror that my parents had made before I was even born, and my parents still have it in my childhood bedroom," Clark said. "I think it's just all about doing a little extra to reach your dreams and your goals. And I feel like that's kind of a testament to not only my life, but obviously my professional career as well, playing basketball. So it's fun getting to share the story with everybody."

Clark's hopes her message about dreaming big can reach young people everywhere, as she's become a huge role model for children around the world. The interest in younger people playing and watching basketball has skyrocketed since Clark's emergence as one of the best players in the sport.

The Fever have a global icon on their roster. They need to maximize Clark to get to where they want to be.