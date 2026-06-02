One Stat Suggests Caitlin Clark Defense Critique Is Overblown

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark's defense has been under the microscope throughout her professional career, and especially in this 2026 season. But while her defense isn't perfect, the fact that she only has a -2 Net Points defense rating right now suggests her defensive abilities aren't nearly as bad as is sometimes claimed.

Anybody who watched the Fever's May 30 game against the Portland Fire would tell that Portland was specifically trying to target Clark on defense. And this strategy worked pretty well, considering that the Fire scored 100 points.

Clark took accountability for her defensive struggles in that game when speaking to the media afterwards, saying, "I just need to do a better job being straight up, keep the defender in front of me. And also, if they’re going to hunt [isolations], just move my feet a little bit better."

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

While Clark does feel like her defense wasn't good enough against Portland, she rejected the notion that she's a mediocre defender earlier in the year.

“I think there’s probably definitely a narrative of me not being a great defender, but I can guard. I’m long, I know angles, and I can get my hands out. I can be active," Clark said when speaking to the media after the Fever's May 22 win over the Golden State Valkyries.

WNBA Net Defense Stat Suggests Caitlin Clark Isn't Such a Bad Defender

The ESPN analytics department tracks WNBA Net Points for every player and every team. It can be broken up into offense and defense, with each essentially meaning how many points a player has cost their team on both ends of the floor. It isn't a perfect stat, but it's still a useful and meaningful way to gauge a player's performance.

Caitlin Clark's defense rating is at -2, which puts her at slightly below average.

The Indiana Fever's Net Points rn. The stat estimates how many points each player has added or cost their team on both ends of the floor. It's imperfect, but still useful



Caitlin Clark is at -2 defensively. That's below average, but nowhere near the worst on Indiana's roster pic.twitter.com/kRynAX1y2x — Grant Young (@GrvntYoung) June 2, 2026

Given that Clark is a +20 on the offensive end (giving her a team-best +18 overall), Indiana can live with her being at or slightly below average on defense. And if this stat is to be taken at face value, there are far worse problems the Fever are contending with right now regarding defense.

The most notable being that Aliyah Boston is a -5 and Kelsey Mitchell is a -14 on defense. Again, Net Points is just one metric and shouldn't be seen as the definitive metric for assessing defensive performance.

But it's not insignificant. And the number suggests that criticism of Clark's defense to this point in the season may be overblown.