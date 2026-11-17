If there's one thing the Indiana Fever have, it's starpower on their roster. Of course, that begins with superstar athlete Caitlin Clark, who has dominated headlines since being drafted No.1 overall in 2024. Clark completed her third season, coming off of a career year in 2026 where she averaged 22.3 points and 8.3 assists per game.

Then comes Sophie Cunningham, whose popularity skyrocketed once she arrived in Indiana two offseasons ago. Cunningham was shown the spotlight after sticking up for Clark in 2025 after a scrum with Jacy Sheldon and the Connecticut Sun. Then of course, the infamous 'point' directed towards former Phoenix Mercury player DeWanna Bonner that took place earlier this year.

Indiana Fever guard Sophie Cunningham (8) points to Phoenix Mercury forward-guard DeWanna Bonner (24) after an argument broke out Monday, June 22, 2026, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Indiana Fever defeated the Phoenix Mercury, 86-77. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Both Clark and Cunningham dominate in their respective off court ventures as well. Cunningham actually has more Instagram followers than Clark currently, boasting 4.4 million and 4.1 million respectively. Their countless brand deals also help their visibility, as Cunningham is with Adidas and Clark with Nike.

Nike banners featuring Caitlin Clark are installed along the eastern side of Des Moines' Court Avenue Restaurant and Brewing Company on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When it comes to popularity, Clark and Cunningham are the most marketable in the entire WNBA.

Caitlin Clark is the most marketable player in W history and the 15th most marketable athlete on earth — highest of any W player, with a Brand Equity score of 36.64.



She ranked 4th in 2024. Then SportsPro changed the scoring methodology in 2026.



Make of that what you will. pic.twitter.com/pq4a7c32lk — Park Mu-Doon (@parkmudoon) November 16, 2026

Clark being the most marketable player in WNBA history certainly speaks volumes, especially considering she entered the league only two years ago. Cunningham right behind her at No.2 isn't surprising at all given her popularity on social media. Clark and Cunningham are also the 15th and 28th most marketable athletes in the world respectively.

Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham are dominating the WNBA

It'll be interesting to see if the two remain teammates, as Cunningham is slated to be a free agent and her future is in limbo with Indiana set to bring in a new front office. Clark and Cunningham worked well together during the time they shared the floor.

Clark always looks to get her teammates involved, which is what makes Cunningham's sharpshooter mentality key to the Fever's success.

Oct 18, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Taylor Swift and Caitlin Clark watch the game between Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Both have been seen everywhere since the Fever were eliminated from the playoffs nearly two months ago. Clark made the rounds on both morning and late night television, with stops at the TODAY show and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Clark is mainly promoting her new signature shoe, the 'Caitlin 1' while also showcasing her New York Times best-selling book titled, EXTRAordinary! A Little EXTRA to Reach BIG Dreams. Of course, she was also seen at a Kansas City Chiefs game this season with Taylor Swift.

Cunningham's ventures took her to both Formula 1 and NASCAR races this offseason, along with photoshoots for the various brands she works with. Cunningham also co-hosts the No Hesitation podcast with NBA/WNBA trainer Drew Hanlen.

Regardless if Clark and Cunningham are teammates in 2027 and beyond, the WNBA has to feel good knowing their athletes are being recognized globally.