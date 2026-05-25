Caitlin Clark and Stephanie White Have Good Reason to Be All Smiles Together

Over the weekend, news came out that Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark would be serving as the Grand Marshal for the Indianapolis 500, which took place on May 24.

While this sounds like an important job title, being the Indy 500's Grand Marshal is more of an honor than anything else, and a testament to how popular Clark has become not only within the state of Indiana but within popular sports culture.

And Clark performed this duty well. She showed up wearing a checkered jacket, spoke to the fans in attendance, and overall did what she always has: acted as a great ambassador for the Fever franchise.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Clark wasn't alone among Indiana Fever representatives at the iconic race. With her was her teammate and close friend Lexie Hull, plus their head coach, Stephanie White.

Photographer Bri Lewerke posted a photo of these three smiling and embracing each other at Sunday's event as part of an Instagram collage from May 24, which was captioned, "CC at the Indy 500, shot for @group1001sponsorships 🏁 @caitlinclark22".

Caitlin went on to post the photo of her, Hull, and White to her Instagram story shortly after Lewerke's post.

Caitlin Clark and Stephanie White's Smiles Shouldn't Go Unnoticed

Any Fever fans who are active on social media would know that, to some others on that space, seeing Clark and White spending time at an off-court activity together — and, more so, looking happy in each other's company — would come with shock and disbelief.

This is because some have convinced themselves that Clark and White are at odds, either because of Clark's bench exchange with Fever assistant Briann January last week, because of how Clark's sore back was managed, or because they think White is unhappy with what Clark is doing on the court.

But true fans know this is all nonsense. The Fever have a 4-2 record, are second in the WNBA standings, and Clark is performing at an MVP-caliber level. White has spoken Clark's praises countlessly in the past, and Clark has shown a ton of respect and admiration for White.

Stephanie White and Caitlin Clark | IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

Not to mention that, contrary to what the brief back scare last week might have suggested, Clark and the rest of the Fever roster are healthy, which is more than can be said for their injury-plagued (yet still successful) 2025 season.

This is why it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone that Clark and White are sharing a smile right now.