Caitlin Clark Back Injury Costs Fever Against Mercury After Controversial Plays

The Indiana Fever fell 111-109 against the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday night, but the story of the game is what happened with Caitlin Clark.

Clark got off to a great start once again, before departing in the third quarter and not returning to the contest. She had 16 points and 7 assists in just 15 minutes at that juncture.

The reason Clark was held out was due to the back issue that has bothered her at times this season, leading to her being listed as probable (back) in every game since she was a late scratch before a game against the Portland Fire earlier this season after the Fever were warned by the WNBA for how they handled her injury status.

Clark hit the deck often versus Phoenix in the rematch from Monday's chippy contest, winding up at the free throw line on two occasions following closeouts on three-point attempts that were looked at to see if they warranted flagrant fouls. They remained common fouls.

These sorts of closeouts have been recurring on Clark attempts from deep of late.

Caitlin Clark got up grabbing her back after this landing space foul which was not deemed a flagrant for reckless closeout pic.twitter.com/IXF3GWHoys https://t.co/xnUCTgKGl0 — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) June 25, 2026

Clark was also on the receiving end of a dirty play from Alyssa Thomas. The Fever star was lying on the floor following a fight for a loose ball, but once the ball was out of the action, Thomas dug her fist into Clark's neck and proceeded to step over her. There was no foul called on the play.

It's impossible to know the direct cause and effect of these plays and Clark leaving with the bad back, but she appeared to grab at it after one of the closeout fouls.

Missed this earlier because I’m siting high up. But #Mercury star Alyssa Thomas pushing down on #Fever star Caitlin Clark’s neck is something the officials should have reviewed.



(To clarify, from my now *deleted* tweet, I’m not sure if this is related to CC’s back, but still.) pic.twitter.com/MMVZttFlSU — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) June 25, 2026

Aliyah Boston picked up a flagrant foul late in the loss, which comes after six technicals were doled out in Indiana's win in the previous meeting.

Kahleah Copper led Phoenix with 28 points, while Thomas had 24 points and 8 assists in the victory. Kelsey Mitchell and Boston had 30 and 23 respectively in the losing effort.

The good news for the Fever is that they have a break in the schedule coming up. They host the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday and then don't play again until July 5th in a road matchup with the defending champion Las Vegas Aces.

This could provide an opportunity for Clark to get fully healthy whether she suits up against the Sparks or not. In the meantime, the WNBA would be wise to look at some of the plays in this game against Phoenix, with the play from Thomas being worthy of a suspension from the league.